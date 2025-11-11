Despite their record, the Lions miss Ben Johnson dearly
The Lions currently sit atop the NFC North with a 6-3 record (they hold a tie-breaker over the Bears due to the Week Two shellacking in Detroit). Still, it appears cracks are beginning to show within their coaching staff, with two losses coming over the past month.
The Lions promoted John Morton, who formerly served as their pass game coordinator, to the role of offensive coordinator this offseason. While they've still been winning games (at times quite handily), fans have been upset with the usage of their offensive weapons this season.
They might not be alone in that regard, either. Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties in the first half against the Commanders, and the team won 44-22. It was their second-best offensive performance of the season (we don't need to talk about their best one).
Campbell got back to the basics. He got the ball into the hands of their playmakers early and often (in ways that actually put them in position to succeed). Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams both had their best game of the season. They finally got the receiver whom they resigned to a three-year, $83 million deal this offseason involved in the game plan.
Morton has caused much disdain among the Detroit faithful. Many Lions fans hope the switch is permanent. Campbell hinted that might not be the case when asked about the situation, though.
On one hand, he is right that it took some time for Johnson to find his footing as a play-caller. Detroit started 1-6 in the '22 season, which was his first year calling plays there. Fans were calling for his head at that point, too.
On the other hand, it's fair to question how hard it is to get Jameson Williams involved. The team paid him like a top-15 receiver this offseason, and he had only 21 catches to show for it over the first half of the year. That's not exactly making good use of your investment.
I also understand that they have a lot of good players on offense, and it's tough to get everyone involved in every game. However, there's no excuse for good players being completely phased out over the span of multiple games. Fans weren't exactly thrilled to hear his response to the recent criticism, either.
Isn't it his job, as the offensive coordinator, to change the game plan to put the offensive line in its best spot to succeed? Yes. Call plays to the strength of the team? Also yes. Throw one position group under the bus and blame them for the offensive struggles? Probably not the best play.
The Bears had similar issues over the first four games of the season. Their line was struggling mightily, and their running game couldn't find much footing as a result. Then the Bye Week happened, and, like any good coaching staff would, they made changes. Not only at the left tackle position, where they determined that Braxton Jones had become a liability and benched him for Theo Benedet, but also seemingly in the zone scheme and the way they're asking the line to block.
They were averaging 102 yards on the ground over the first four games and have averaged 183 yards per game since. Some of that improvement is due to the defenses they've faced over this stretch (spoiler alert.. they haven't been good), but most of it was due to the changes they've implemented. It's a testament to the coaching and the player's ability to adapt to said coaching.
Chicago also leads the league in explosive plays (10+ yard runs and 20+ yard passes). Despite their talent on the offensive side of the ball, the Lions ranked 15th in that category before the Commanders game. The Ben Johnson effect.
The Lions may be winning games, and I expect those winning ways to continue as long as their offense is as talented as it is. I also expect their culture to be (more than) up to par with Dan Campbell at the front of the room.
Still, it feels safe to say that they miss Ben Johnson and everything that he provided through the first nine games of the year. Chicago is certainly happy to have him, though.