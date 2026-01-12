PFF grades are in: Here's who led Chicago Bears' offense in playoff win over Packers

Chicago Bears fans are still trying to settle their heart rate after Caleb Williams and the rest of the squad completed their seventh fourth-quarter comeback of the season in their Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers.

Arguably the team's biggest win since Super Bowl XX, the Bears' offense was led by a pair of players who have put the NFL on notice of their lethal connection over the last few weeks: Caleb Williams and rookie tight end Colston Loveland.

Loveland ended the Wild Card win with the Bears' highest Pro Football Focus grade on offense. He earned an elite 90.5, largely due to his 90.1 grade as a receiver.

Loveland ended Wild Card weekend as Chicago's leading receiver with eight catches for 137 yards. He became the first rookie tight end in NFL history to record eight or more catches and over 100 yards in a playoff game.

So, yeah, he's a dude. And he doesn't turn 22 until April. Get yourself a Colston Loveland jersey. It'll be a great investment.

Williams was next on PFF's grades with a 77.3 grade. Williams' day was, once again, a tale of two halves. And it was his remarkable performance in the second half that spearheaded the Bears' playoff win.

Williams had less than 80 passing yards in the first half. He finished the game with 361 yards and two touchdowns, including this game-winner to DJ Moore.

Caleb Williams perfect rep



DJ Moore barely catching it



Jordan Love no idea what’s going on



Ben Johnson zero emotion



CINEMA.

pic.twitter.com/hNUTBCOznl — Joe Orrico (@JoeOrrico) January 11, 2026

Running back D'Andre Swift had the Bears' third-highest grade, earning a 77.3. It's worth mentioning his grade as a receiver, which was an elite 90.3. Swift was a huge reason why the Chicago Bears' offense clicked in the second half. He ended the game with 92 total yards and a touchdown.

Rookie left tackle Ozzy Trapilo, who was lost for the season with a knee injury, and right tackle Darnell Wright rounded out the Bears' top five on offense.

More Chicago Bears News: