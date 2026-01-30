PFF Raises Red Flag on D'Andre Swift's Future With the Chicago Bears
After a productive 2025 season, the Chicago Bears' backfield could be facing a crossroads this offseason. At least, that's what Pro Football Focus thinks.
Specifically, in a recent breakdown of players on the hot seat for every NFL team, D'Andre Swift was one who PFF believes could end up losing his lead-back duties to Kyle Monangai.
"Swift, 27, admittedly assuaged these very same concerns from last offseason," PFF's Nic Bodiford wrote. "Chicago’s seventh-round rookie, running back Kyle Monangai, 23, is already performing at a near-equivalent level despite Swift's five-year edge in experience. Swift earned an 83.4 PFF offense grade and finished as the RB15 this season. Monangai earned a 67.3 PFF offense grade and finished as the RB29 ... During Chicago’s postseason play, Swift outsnapped Monangai in the green zone eight-to-seven, while totaling five rushing attempts to Monangai’s three rushing attempts and one target. Swift can maintain the primary passing down role with superior pass-protection play, but Monangai has a chance to take over as the team’s primary rusher and primary player in scoring position next season."
A top-15 running back grade is something most teams would love from their RB1, and it's undeniable that Swift is the Bears' top receiving back. But Monangai's no-nonsense running style tends to gain the hidden yards that Swift occasionally loses. And with Ben Johnson being such a stickler for details, Monangai's reliability could push him to the top of the depth chart in 2026.
Perhaps suggesting that Swift is on the hot seat is a bit too strong. There's certainly pressure on the veteran to hold Monangai off, and even if the former Rutgers star unseats him on early downs, Swift's role as the passing-down running back should remain unchanged.
The Chicago Bears' salary cap situation could force a more difficult decision with Swift. Technically, Poles and the Bears can keep Swift around for the final year of his contract. But if they want to gain cap flexibility without dramatically downgrading at a position, moving on from Swift is one of the first spots the team could look.
D'Andre Swift ended the 2025 season with a career-high 1,087 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.
Swift had a fantastic year by all measures in 2025, but his status on the roster isn't untouchable. As a result, expect him to be at the center of roster speculations like this for the rest of the 2026 offseason.
