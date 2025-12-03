Pro Football Focus has Chicago Bears on the rise entering Week 14 vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears are the hottest team in the NFL, and it's not just because they've won eight of their last nine games and are in sole possession of the No. 1 seed for the NFC playoffs.

Week 14's NFL power rankings have all shared a common theme: The Bears are moving on up.

That theme continued in Pro Football Focus's power ranks. The Bears' jumped three spots, from No. 17 to No. 14.

"It’s no longer time to pump the brakes on the Bears," Thomas Valentine wrote. "After the emphatic Week 13 win against the Eagles — where the offense rushed for 281 yards — combined with the Rams’ loss to the Panthers, the Bears are now the clubhouse leaders in the NFC with a 9-3 record.

"That’s now five straight wins for the Bears, and just as importantly, a strong showing from the defense. Chicago has now forced turnovers in five straight contests, and has more takeaways than any other unit in the NFL."

Pro Football Focus has the Bears' chances of making the playoffs at 76%, with a 4% chance of winning a Super Bowl.

Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

It's been one heck of a ride for the Chicago Bears in 2025, a season that began with two straight losses and concerns that Caleb Williams wasn't a great fit for Ben Johnson's offense.

Those concerns have been squashed, one win at a time, and with a showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on the horizon, the Bears have a chance to solidify their standing as one of the few true contenders in the NFC.

"It doesn't mean anything," Ben Johnson said of the Bears holding the top seed. "There are five games left, so we've got a long ways to go, and we have not been guaranteed a spot in the tournament yet. We have to earn that. And the only way you can earn that right is by finding a way to win the next game. So that's where our sole focus is."