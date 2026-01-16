Rams' offensive line gets a big boost ahead of Divisional Round matchup against Bears

The Rams' offensive line will be getting a big boost with guard Kevn Dotson's return to the lineup for their Divisional Round clash against the Bears.

Dotson has been one of their best offensive linemen since they traded for him prior to the 2023 NFL season. He is a major reason the team finished with the league's seventh-best rushing attack (126.6 yards per game).

Dotson's 86.4 PFF grade and 89.3 PFF run blocking grade both rank third among guards. Rams quarterback Matt Stafford was highly complimentary when asked what the big man returning to the lineup means for the Rams' offense.

“He’s a mountain of a man," Stafford said. "When he was playing this year, I thought he was one of the best if not the best guard in the league.”

Dotson has been out of the lineup since suffering an ankle injury in the team's Week 16 matchup against Seattle. While the offensive line did a good job of holding their own with his absence, they did allow three sacks (which was tied for a season-high) the following week in an upset loss to the Falcons.

Meanwhile, Dotson's return will make life a bit more difficult on the Bears' defensive tackles, Grady Jarrett, Andrew Billings, and Gervon Dexter Sr. Chicago's run defense ranks near the bottom of the league, and they've been susceptible against teams with strong rushing attacks this season.