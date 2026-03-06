Ranking the Chicago Bears Most Realistic Free Agent Safety Targets

The free agent safety market got a bit lighter today with Rams safety Kam Curl signing a deal that will keep him in LA through the 2028 NFL season.

The deal could make it more likely that Chicago can come to terms with one of their pending free agents, as Curl's deal will probably be near the top of the market for safeties (Bryan Cook and Coby Bryant are probably the only two players who could challenge it). He was undeniably one of the best available this offseason, and I don't think Kevin Byard III or Jaquan Brisker will match the deal.

Alternatively, Curl's deal could also make it easier to bring in some under-the-radar new blood this offseason. There are a few big game players who could also fit Dennis Allen's scheme like a glove, but I don't see the Bears spending big there (unless it's on one of their own). I think they're far more likely to spend big on beefing up the trenches on either side of the ball.

Who are the most logical targets for the Bears at either safety spot?

6. Jaquan Brisker

I'm still not convinced that the Bears will prioritize bringing Jaquan Brisker back, but I think it'd be naive to shut that door completely. They also suddenly have ample cap room to pull off a deal, and Brisker is coming off by far the best season of his career. Also, Brisker seems to want to return, and it's pretty clear why that's the case (the Ben Johnson-led Bears look like legit contenders).

Bears S Jaquan Brisker on hearing the DJ Moore news… @gmfb pic.twitter.com/SoLJ1R4Op8 — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) March 6, 2026

I expect him to sign a deal around the $10 to $11 million per year range, and that will be a good value for whoever lands him if he can stay healthy. I'm not convinced that the Bears will be the ones to shell out that deal, but it's certainly a possibility based on recent events.

5. Dane Belton

Dane Belton might not be a big name, but he is the type of player who usually surprises people with how much he makes in free agency. The 25-year-old has gotten better every year and is a solid run defender. He's not going to break the bank by any means, but I think he will probably sign for somewhere around $7 million per year. He would make a lot of sense if they decide to move on from Brisker.

4. Geno Stone

Geno Stone is a very different player from the first two entries on this list. He's never been a solid run defender and often takes poor pursuit angles. Basically, he would only be a viable option if they're unable to come to terms with Byard. However, if they're unable to do so, they could do much worse than adding Stone to play the role of center-fielder. His 13 interceptions over the previous three seasons are quietly tied for third-most in the league in that span. The 26-year-old fits the billing of a poor man's Kevin Byard III (who could probably be had for much cheaper).

3. Andre Cisco

Andre Cisco is going to be a quality bargain for whichever team he signs with this offseason. He's not only coming off a disappointing season with the Jets, but he also underwent surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle (which cut his season short to only eight games). The fact that he suffered an upper-body injury, and not a leg injury, shouldn't hinder his performance. It will, however, definitely do some damage to his checkbook.

The 25-year-old would definitely provide the added speed they're yearning for on the defensive side of the ball. With that said, he would only be a viable option if they decide to move on from Byard. He's not exactly a liability in run support, but he's much more comfortable in coverage.

2. Nick Cross

Nick Cross is at the top of my free agent safety wish list. He has position versatility and could play either safety position for Chicago. He would be an upgrade over Brisker in coverage (by a mile) and would provide a similar impact as a run defender. The 24-year-old wouldn't be cheap by any means, but I think he could prove to be a slight value compared to Curl's deal and the ones Bryan Cook and Coby Bryant sign.

I think he'll probably sign a deal for roughly the same amount as Brisker, and his versatility would make him a much better fit for Dennis Allen's scheme. If the Bears go big game hunting for an outside name, I think this very well could be the aisle they end up shopping in.

1. Kevin Byard III

I still think Byard is the most likely candidate to be their big free agent splash at the safety position. He showed that he still has something left in the tank this season and was a highly respected leader on the defensive side of the ball. I can't imagine another team valuing him more than the Bears, but you never know when it comes to free agency.

Really, the only thing giving me pause is the fact that this year's safety class features some absolute burners (many of whom project as free safeties), and Ben Johnson and Ryan Poles both emphasized that they're looking to get faster on defense. Still, I feel like they'll get something done. It's really in the best interest of both parties.