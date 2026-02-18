Should the Chicago Bears Consider Releasing Tremaine Edmunds This Offseason?
When the Chicago Bears signed Tremaine Edmunds in 2023 to a massive free-agent deal, the expectation was that he'd be the anchor of the defense for years.
Now, entering the 2026 NFL offseason, it's fair to ask a tough question: Should the Bears consider releasing him?
Let's start with what Edmunds does well. He's one of the NFL's freakiest linebackers at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds. He has top-shelf length and range. Over the past two seasons, he's remained a high-volume tackler and the key communicator in the middle of Chicago's defense. He's also flashed in coverage, often using his wingspan to disrupt passing lanes.
In a word, Edmunds has been solid.
Breaking down Tremaine Edmunds' 2026 cap hit and savings
Here's the uncomfortable part: for the money he's making (four-years, $72 million), solid isn't good enough.
Edmunds' contract is near the top of the linebacker market, and his 2026 cap number is significant ($17.5 million). With that kind of cap space allocated to an off-ball linebacker, you need consistent high-impact plays.
Sure, Edmunds has been productive. But he hasn't been dominant.
In today's NFL, teams are investing premium dollars in edge rushers and cornerbacks. Unless an off-ball linebacker is a true All-Pro difference-maker, it's a position that many front offices try to manage more efficiently.
So, what are the Bears considering?
If they release Edmunds outright, they'd free up $15 million in salary-cap space. That's a lot of spending power. But it would also leave a leadership void in the middle of the defense.
Is moving on from Edmunds the right call?
From my perspective, this isn't an easy "yes" or "no" scenario.
If the Bears are looking to free up cap space to chase a premier edge rusher, Edmunds becomes a logical cap casualty candidate. But if they believe the defense's continued growth depends on veteran leadership and communication, releasing him could create more problems than is solves.
Bottome line? Tremaine Edmunds isn't underperforming. He's just being paid like a superstar. And in a league built on dollars making sense, that distinction matters.
