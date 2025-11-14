Start or sit? What to do with Chicago Bears players in fantasy football in Week 11
The Chicago Bears (6-3) travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings (4-5) in a pivotal NFC North matchup in Week 11.
Sunday's showdown offers Bears QB Caleb Williams a chance at redemption after losing Week 1's duel to JJ McCarthy, despite outplaying the Vikings' starter for three quarters.
Now, 10 weeks later, it's Williams and the Bears who are surging toward the NFL playoffs, while McCarthy's status as a long-term NFL starting quarterback remains a massive question.
But there's more at stake in Week 11 than just the Bears' status in the NFC North; Fantasy football managers who are fighting for their playoff lives must make the right start or sit decisions.
The fate of the 2025 fantasy football season could be on the line.
Here's which Chicago Bears players you should start, and who you should bench, in fantasy football against the Minnesota Vikings.
Caleb Williams - Start
Williams is entering the tier of quarterbacks who are must-starts regardless of opponent. Indeed, the Vikings defense will challenge the second-year quarterback with an aggressive approach -- they're a top-10 team in passing yards allowed per game. But Williams' escapability and rushing upside make him a worthwhile (even if risky) start in Week 11.
D'Andre Swift - Start
Swift is a good RB2 or flex play this week. The Vikings' run defense is 22nd in yards allowed per game (125.6), which means Ben Johnson will likely have the rushing attack as a big part of his offensive game plan this week. Sure, the presence of Kyle Monangai is a lingering threat to Swift's workload, but he remains the top receiving back on the roster and should get enough touches for a solid fantasy output.
Kyle Monangai - Sit
While I prefer Monangai over Swift as a pure runner, I think he remains a stash-on-your-bench guy right now. His volume is obviously impacted by Swift's healthy return, and I expect him to hover around seven to nine carries for the second week in a row.
Rome Odunze - Start
Odunze is the clear WR1 on the Bears, and even if Week 11's game plan is heavily tilted toward the run, Odunze will get plenty of opportunities to make plays. He had six catches and a touchdown in Week 1's meeting with the Vikings, and he's only gotten better since. I expect no fewer than five catches, 75 yards, and a touchdown from Rome this week.
DJ Moore - Sit
Unfortunately, Moore won't find the same success as Odunze against the Vikings' defense. He'll have an impact on the game, but he's just not getting enough volume to play beyond a flex option at this point.
Colston Loveland -Start
Loveland could be the X-factor in the Bears-Vikings rematch. He was an afterthought in Week 1, but he's since become one of Williams' favorite targets. His ability to stretch the defense could provide a big play or two on Sunday, boosting his final box score into a starting-worthy range for a generally weak position in fantasy football. Loveland is a good bet to score a touchdown this week.
Luther Burden III - Sit
Burden is getting dangerously close to a legitimate option for your starting lineup, but I'd wait another week before pulling the trigger. His role is expanding, and as it does, so will his impact in fantasy football. He has an incredibly high ceiling -- and an incredibly low floor -- this week.