Super Bowl winning coach calls Ben Johnson a "once-in-a-generation" coach

The Chicago Bears currently sit atop the NFC North with a 10-4 record. First-year head coach Ben Johnson is the one most credited for their success (for good reason).

Chicago's offense ranks fifth in total yards and ninth in points, one year after they finished 29th and 32nd in both categories, respectively. It's truly been a remarkable improvement.

As for Johnson's offensive style, he takes influence from many areas and coaching backgrounds. One of which is derived from former offensive mastermind Mike Martz. While Martz's legacy in the Windy City is.. complicated, to say the least (he was the Bears' offensive coordinator in 2010 and 2011 and was reportedly the main reason the team traded away fan-favorite tight end Greg Olson), there's no denying his accolades.

Martz, himself, seems to be a big believer in what Johnson is building in Chicago.

In fact, he thinks the 39-year-old could be a "once-in-a-generation" coach for the Bears.

Mike Martz on Ben Johnson: "He's a once-in-a-generation coach. I think he's very unique. They hit a home run with him. I think he'll be there for a very long time. He'll be extremely successful." pic.twitter.com/uI56kdZuGX — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) December 18, 2025

It's truly difficult to imagine much higher praise than that, and it means more coming from a Super Bowl winning coach who engineered the "Greatest Show on Turf".

Martz, who once ate dinner with the Dolphins coaching staff when Johnson was in Miami, specifically referenced his desire to learn when asked what impressed him most about the Bears' coach.

"When I saw him down in Miami, I was blown away by him," Martz said. "He asked stuff about stuff that we did that I had never been asked before by other coaches, which gave kind of a look into just how sharp he was. He really was a sponge for everything."

Johnson was also asked about the connection to Martz last week. He provided more insight into the specific area where he has layered aspects of Martz's offense into his own.

"When Bill Lazor took over at Miami, we kind of had this vision of bringing Chip Kelly's run game and combining it with Mike Martz's digit system offense," Johnson said. "So, indirectly, I've been influenced by that digit system. I do have a little bit of familiarity with how he'd coach some of that stuff."

It's a good thing he didn't take any advice on how to handle the tight end position. Martz might've been an offensive genius, but coach Johnson seems to have a much better grasp of how to incorporate the position into the offense.

Still, it's cool to see Johnson earn such high praise from someone whose been there and done it at the highest of levels.