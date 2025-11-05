Bear Digest

The Bears get disrespected by Vegas in latest Conference Championship odds

The Bears' current odds to win the NFC are set at +5500. They might be a longshot, but they're not THAT much of a longshot.

Sep 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks with quarterback Caleb Williams (18) against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks with quarterback Caleb Williams (18) against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
I understand not being fully bought into the Bears. They're 5-3 and routinely cause their fanbase to suffer symptoms similar to cardiac arrest.

Still, this team consistently finds a way to win. Their quarterback might not be near his ceiling, but he's increasingly becoming a guy that you feel comfortable with in the fourth quarter with the game on the line.

I know they're coming off a win against the lowly Bengals defense, but the throw he made on the 58-yard game-winning touchdown wasn't a demerit to them as much as it was a testament to just how talented his right arm is. They don't win that game in that moment with 90% of the other starting quarterbacks around the NFL.

Vegas clearly isn't bought into what the Bears are selling, though. Their updated odds put Chicago at +5500 to make the big game this year. To compare, they're currently tied with Minnesota (who sit at 4-4) for 18th in the league. Do me a favor; try to find a power rankings list where the Bears are as low as 18 (or 19th, considering they're tied with the Vikings)? You'd be hard-pressed to.

The Bears are also well behind the Jaguars (+2800), who also sit at 5-3 and have been significantly less explosive on offense. The Texans (+4500) also have better odds than Chicago despite being 3-5. Those are the two examples that make the least amount of sense to me.

To be clear, I don't expect the Bears to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl this year. I'm not even ready to predict that this squad can win a playoff game (or even make it there, for that matter) yet. Still, they should be getting a bit more respect from the odds-makers with what they've shown thus far this season.

