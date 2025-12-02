The Bears would be smart to give this newly released player a shot

A veteran linebacker just hit the open market, and he could interest the Chicago Bears.

Sources: The #Titans and veteran LB Kyzir White have mutually agreed to part ways. He will go on waivers and will become a free agent should he clear.



White had 137 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 9 TFLs with Arizona last season. He has been dealing with a hamstring injury which has… pic.twitter.com/5DyST1rdFv — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 2, 2025

I was surprised to see that Kyzir White was still available right up until the start of the regular season. He was coming off one of the best seasons of his eight-year career in Arizona. The 29-year-old wore the green dot for their defense and finished second on the team with 137 tackles and nine tackles for loss.

Nevertheless, he failed to make much of an impact after signing with the Titans just before the season began. With the emergence of second-year linebacker Cedric Gray, he played only 32 snaps for Tennessee before mutually agreeing to part ways with the team this morning.

White is a veteran linebacker with a ton of starting experience. I know he didn't draw much interest on the open market before the season began, but he could have more suitors now with a handful of playoff-hopeful teams looking for reinforcements.

Is the linebacker position a glaring need for the Bears right now? With the way the backups have stepped up in recent weeks, I don't necessarily think so. Still, it's fair to question whether D'Marco Jackson and Amen Ogbongbemiga, who have solely made their impact on special teams throughout their careers, can maintain the level of play they displayed over the past few weeks.

Tremaine Edmunds could miss the remainder of the season. Jackson has been a nice story since taking over the green dot for Chicago's defense, but every single one of the Bears' remaining opponents has an offense that is built on their respective rushing attacks (don't listen to Packer fans hyping up Jordan Love - Josh Jacobs is 100% the key to their offensive success). I personally would feel better about starting White, who has 73 career starts under his belt, under those circumstances.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson was one of the best midseason pickups across the NFL this season. It wouldn't be a bad idea to see if lightning can strike twice by taking a shot on White.

It's a low-risk, potentially high-reward move for the team with their sights on a deep playoff run. Ryan Poles should call White's agent ASAP.