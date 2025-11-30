Howie Long compares Caleb Williams to an NFL legend

Caleb Williams' innate playmaking ability has drawn some hefty comparisons to some of the best the game has (and has had) to offer. His recent play has led FOX Sports analyst (and NFL legend) Howie Long to make the loftiest one yet.

That's the John Elway. The two-time Super Bowl champion, nine-time Pro Bowler, Hall of Fame quarterback. That's absolutely enormous praise for the second-year signal-caller.

Long highlighted Williams ability to make off-platform throws and comfort level throwing while running to his left.

"Usually you say with a quarterback, particularly a mobile quarterback, make him go to his left," Long said. "He's as comfortable rolling to his left, flipping his hips. For me, he's John Elway of my generation."

Long is a consummate professional. He doesn't throw around these comparisons lightly, and he certainly has no interest in saying it for clout. If he says it, he believes it.

The eight-time Pro Bowler certainly knows a thing or two about playing against Elway, who had a cannon for a right arm and elite scrambling ability. He spent his entire career with the Raiders, while the QB played his whole career with the division rival Denver Broncos. Long began his career in 1981, while Elway joined the NFL two years later. Their teams played each other twice every year from 1983 until Long retired in '93.

Speaking of 1983, the fact that Elway was the number one pick in the loaded 1983 NFL Draft makes the comparison even more interesting. That draft class, which featured three Hall of Famers in Elway, Dan Marino, and Jim Kelly, is unanimously considered the best QB class in NFL history.

Meanwhile, Williams was the number one pick in the talented 2024 NFL Draft, which featured six QBs being selected in the first round. It's obviously way too early to hold that class in a similar light to the '83 class, but there's no denying that it has gotten off to a great start through the first two years.

Jayden Daniels took the Commanders to the NFC Championship as a rookie and had one of the best rookie passing seasons of all time. Bo Nix wasn't far behind from a statistical standpoint. And now, in year two, Drake Maye and Williams are both enjoying breakout seasons and look like surefire contenders in their respective conferences. They both also showed major flashes as rookies, but largely struggled with inconsistency amid coaching dysfunction.

There is still some concern surrounding Williams' accuracy, but there's no doubting his talent. He has special arm talent and has established himself as one of the league's best scramblers this season. Like Elway, the 24-year-old also has a knack for making plays when the team needs it the most.

On that note, he also leads the league with five game-winning drives this season. Howie Long, himself, has been the victim of Elway's late-game heroics during his time with the Raiders. It's difficult to fault him for seeing something special in the Bears' young quarterback.