The Chicago Bears Most Underrated Resign Candidate

The Bears have a few tough decisions to make this offseason. One of the most significant ones will be what to do with linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who is set to make roughly $17.5 million in the final year of his deal.

They would save $15 million if they were to release the linebacker. With them being ~$17 million above the salary cap, that option might be too tantalizing to pass up. Doing so would leave a glaring hole in the middle of Chicago's defense, though. Luckily for them, they have a budget-friendly pending free agent who has a firm grasp of the scheme.

Resigning D'Marco Jackson would be the perfect Tremaine Edmunds exit strategy for the Bears.

Jackson might not have as much pedigree as Edmunds. The first start of his career came in the Week 12 matchup against Pittsburgh, after all. Edmunds, meanwhile, has started every game of his career since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2018.

Edmunds also played at a high level over the first half of the season. He was playing at a Pro Bowl level (although that's apparently not worth much in today's NFL) and was near the league lead in interceptions. I previously thought he would be a surefire cut candidate this time last season, but he was playing like someone the defense couldn't survive without.

And then he got hurt.

D'Marco Jackson took over the starting job in the middle and was all over the field for Chicago's defense. He made an immediate impact and led the team with 15 tackles.

He and Amen Ogbongbemiga (who only entered the game after Steelers tight end Darnell Washington turned Ruben Hypollite II into roadkill) turned back the clock and did their best Urlacher/Briggs impersonation.

D'Marco Jackson was PFFs Defensive Player of the Week.



He had a 93.5 grade that was 2nd among all defenders. He was a perfect 7-for-7 on tackles allowing just 2 rec for 3 yards on 5 targets in coverage.



Excellent job by D.A. and Poles bringing this guy in.

Perhaps even more impressively, Jackson wore the green dot for Chicago's defense. He relayed the play calls to the rest of the group. A player needs a firm grasp of the defense to take on that job, and Jackson was doing that in his first career game.

The fact that he played under Dennis Allen with the Saints certainly helped, but again, I use the term 'played' loosely. His sole impact came on special teams during his days in New Orleans.

Impressively, even with Edmunds playing at a high level before he got hurt, there was virtually no fall-off in the middle with him out of the lineup. Jackson continued playing at a high level until Edmunds returned to the lineup for the Week 16 matchup against Green Bay.

D'Marco Jackson was PFF's 2nd highest graded LB in coverage this season, min 350 snaps

Unfortunately, Edmunds didn't pick up where he left off when he made his return. He looked like a shell of himself and was caught out of position time and time again. The 27-year-old looked a lot more like the player who was on the field for the previous two years than the one who was on the field for the first eleven weeks.

While Edmunds might be a player they would be content with bringing back if he were entering the final year of his rookie contract, I don't think they can justify paying him as much as they are, given their back is against the salary cap wall. Not when they could get similar play out of a pending free agent and pay him roughly $14 million less.

I don't know exactly what a D'Marco Jackson extension would look like, but I'd be surprised if he signed a deal for more than $3-4 million per year. The linebacker position has become greatly devalued when compared to premium positions, and he put very little on tape beyond a few games late this year. That doesn't really scream someone who is going to get a bag in free agency.

Jackson could be a valuable addition for whichever team takes a chance on him, though. He proved that he can be extremely impactful if he gets a chance to play on the defensive side of the ball.

I personally hope the Bears don't let him get out of Halas Hall without a one or two-year extension.