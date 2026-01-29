Chicago Bears Could Clear Massive Cap Space With One Shocking Defensive Move

If the Chicago Bears are looking for a single move that would dramatically reshape their salary cap outlook, it's impossible to ignore linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

According to Bleacher Report, Edmunds represents the most significant non-restructure cost-cutting option on the roster.

"He's set to cost $17.4 million and nearly all of that would be gone if the Bears cut him," Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine wrote. "He's only 27, but he did miss four games this season with a groin injury. It feels more likely that he would be headed to a contract extension that could push money into the future, but linebacker is not a premium position so a cut could be considered."

Cutting Edmunds would clear roughly $15 million in cap space, eliminating nearly his entire $17.4 million cap hit for 2026. For a Bears team trying to remain competitive in the 2026 free agency market, that's a powerful lever to pull.

Here's the problem: Edmunds is still a good player, and he matters for Dennis Allen's defense.

Chicago Bears middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) reacts after sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback. David Banks-Imagn Images. | David Banks-Imagn Images

His athleticism and range in the middle of the Bears' defense give Allen matchup versatility that few linebackers can replicate. He can run with tight ends, patrol the intermediate zones, and create turnovers. He had four interceptions in 2025.

Still, Edmunds missed the last four games of the 2025 season, and while he's only 27 years old, linebacker remains a non-premium position in today's NFL economy. Paying top-of-the-market money at linebacker is often the first place front offices look when searching for cap savings.

Perhaps the Bears will look to restructure Edmunds' contract. If GM Ryan Poles pushes money into future years, Chicago could lower his immediate salary cap hit while retaining a core defensive piece. That said, Poles isn't the kind of GM who will mortgage a team's future.

If the Chicago Bears decide to go younger, cheaper, and more contractually efficient at linebacker, Edmunds would be the clearest path to major savings.