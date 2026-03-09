Ryan Poles' Intent Seems Obvious with First Bears Moves of Free Agency

Bears GM Ryan Poles stated one basic goal for his defense during free agency and the draft while at the scouting combine

"I want to improve our defensive speed overall," Poles said.

There can be little doubt they have achieved this aim with their first significant free agent signings, at safety and even defensive tackle. They have done it at a very steep cost, though. It's also apparent by who they didn't sign.

Signing Seattle safety Coby Bryant at about what they have paid slot cornerback Kyler Gordon—$13 million a year for three years—means they won't be bringing back their defensive leader, Kevin Byard. Bryant is more of a free safety than a strong safety and last year recorded an outstanding 54.0 passer rating against when targeted.

New Bears safety Coby Bryant got a pick-six and then hit the Marshawn Lynch celebration

pic.twitter.com/1pzAp8DvH7 — Dave (@davebftv) March 9, 2026

Bryant has allowed only six touchdown passes in his four-year career, per Pro Football Reference/Stathead, and actually has played some cornerback. Byard allowed seven TDs last year alone, according to the same statistical company, and 11 TDs in his two Bears seasons.

What Bryant didn't do well was actually get a player to the ground. Last year he missed 18 tackles, or 21.4% of his attempts. He had only one good year of four at this, with only 5.2% missed in 2024. In 2023, he was at 18.2% but that was before he became a starter.

Coby Bryant is an absolute STUD.



2025 stats:



-66 tackles

-4 INT’s

-7 PBU’s pic.twitter.com/ni8uifSNTW — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) March 9, 2026

Basically, the Bears are getting a younger safety who ran a 4.54-second 40 and has better versatility.

They lose the valued and essential leadership Byard brought to the locker room last year in a chaotic season for the Bears secondary, with injuries taking Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon out for extended periods.

Don't forget the interceptions Byard made, a league-high seven. He wasn't going to do that again in 2026 and it could be Bryant is just realizing his capability in this regard as he has made seven interceptions over the last two years as he became starter, including four last year.

My free agent safety of choice in this stacked class is Coby Bryant pic.twitter.com/276MRdxPN3 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) March 7, 2026

It's younger and faster. This fits perfectly into what defensive coordinator Dennis Allen wants with his scheme. Speed, especially in the secondary where he has expertise, is greatly coveted by the defensive boss. He wants interchangeable safeties who could blitz just like the slot cornerback, or someone who can fill the running lanes.

Bryant was top 30 in the league in PFF run-stopping grade for safeties in 2022 and 2024 but struggled at it last year, especially with his tackling.

Neville Gallimore with a heckuva pass rush. Hobbled Jalen Hurts couldn’t get away. pic.twitter.com/mR7trSrCuq — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 19, 2025

The Allen influence and need for better speed was evident in the three Packers games as they repeatedly found they couldn't keep up with three faster receivers.

It's also evident in the defensive tackle signing they made, of Colts defensive tackle Neville Gallimore for two years and $12 million. The Canadian defensive tackle/nose tackle is only 300 pounds and better as a pass rusher by far than on Andrew Billings was.

While Gallimore isn't making them younger at age 30, he had 3 1/2 sacks last year while Billings' lack of mobility was a hinderance if quarterbacks threw on first or second down. Gallimore, who played at Oklahoma, ran a time ridiculous for nose tackles in the 40-yard dash when he came into the NFL at 4.79 seconds.

Bears Nation let’s do it!!!! Thank you for the opportunity. Let’s work! #BearDown 🐻 — Neville Gallimore (@Path2Greatwork) March 9, 2026

Take a look at two moves the Bears didn't make and the speed/youth situation seems obviously important here as well. They didn't sign linebacker Alex Anzalone or linebacker Demario Davis despite all of the pre-free agency speculation those two could come to Chicago.

Anzalone is 31 and Davis 37. Despite being familiar with Allen's scheme, they're not going to add the speed element it is apparent the Bears are pursuing. Davis signed with the Jets and Anzalone with Tampa Bay. Both would have brought good experience and football savvy to linebacker but the Bears need speed and hitting ability to stop the run at that position.

This is going to be a faster Bears defense, younger in many places, and it's going to take more time for them to pull it all together.

Now, if they can only find someone else to rush the passer.

Reunion: Veteran LB Demario Davis is signing with the Jets on a two-year, $22 million deal that includes $15M fully guaranteed, sources say.



This will Year 15 for Davis, who just turned 37. Tommy Condon of @CAA_Football negotiated the deal. pic.twitter.com/1n2Hy1zrY1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2026

X: BearsOnSI