Unheralded Defender Named Unsung Hero On Bears' Defense

The Bears' pass-rush might not have been a strength on the defensive side of the ball this season. In fact, it was probably their most glaring weakness. However, there's no denying that they did a much better job of putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks when Austin Booker returned to the lineup in Week 9.

NFL.com senior news writer Kevin Patra named the 23-year-old as an unsung hero on Chicago's defense for the impact he made over the second half of the year.

Booker's impact on the defensive line might not have shown up in the stat sheets (they had 21 sacks in the ten games he was active and 14 over the first seven contests), but the pocket noticeably deteriorated more quickly with him in the lineup. He was routinely the fastest defender off the ball, which is saying a lot with Montez Sweat playing on the other side.

Kevin Patra also highlighted their increased pass-rush efficiency with Booker in the lineup.

In the first seven weeks of the Bears' season, Chicago generated a 28.7% QB pressure rate (27th in the NFL) with 9.1 pressures per game (31st). After Booker entered the lineup, those numbers went to 33.2 % (21st) and 12.5 pressures per game (14th). Kevin Patra, NFL.com

The second-year edge-rusher boasted some impressive numbers in his own right. He finished third on the team in sacks (4.5) and pressures (30). He also had another sack taken away for a roughing penalty against Jordan Love (in case you've been living under a rock and haven't heard) and had a sack in the Wild Card Round against the Packers.

On top of being a master Packer sacker, he also had one of the most impressive plays you will ever see from a pass-rusher against the Bengals. The six-foot-six, 245 lb. pass-rusher completely fork-lifted Cincinnati's six-foot-eight, 350 lb. (!!!) left tackle, Orlando Brown Jr.

Austin Booker just destroys Orlando Brown Jr. pic.twitter.com/0pPNLZKoow — Dave (@davebfr) November 2, 2025

Is Booker a finished product? No. Far from it, in fact. That's not where the bar was for him entering this season, though. He's a second-year edge-rusher who fell to the fifth round due to being RAW coming out of college. That's exactly why what he did this season was so promising.

I'm not sure the Bears' coaching staff expected anything from Booker on early downs this year. However, they really didn't have a choice after Dayo Odeyingbo suffered a torn Achilles against the Ravens (a week before Booker made his season debut). He got thrown into the fire and held up remarkably well considering the circumstances.

Run defense will never be a strength of his game (his frame and athleticism are much more indicative of a pass-rusher), but Booker held his own in that department down the stretch. He even showed a great anchor and made a handful of splash plays along the way.

While the Bears will definitely be adding some pass-rushing (and run-stuffing) reinforcements this offseason, Booker's performance this season all but confirms he will have a role on defense next season. He might not be a perfect fit for Dennis Allen's scheme, but his pass-rushing chops are undeniable, and he should only get better with another offseason in the weight room.

Booker is an ascending player. If he can stay healthy, the only thing preventing him from a double-digit sack season is Chicago adding another certified beast (a la Maxx Crosby) opposite Montez Sweat. Still, he would be able to thrive as a situational pass-rusher in that instance.