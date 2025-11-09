Who wins Week 10? Bears vs. Giants final score prediction
The Chicago Bears (5-3) welcome the New York Giants (2-7) to Soldier Field in Week 10 in a game that the majority of NFL experts believe they should win.
Still, Bears fans are nervous. They're anxious. And they should be.
Indeed, this Chicago Bears team feels different. They're winning games that Bears Nation is used to them losing in years past. Perhaps it's the 'it' factor that coach Ben Johnson has brought with him to the locker room. Maybe it's the incremental development of Caleb Williams as a stone-cold killer in key moments of games. Or, maybe this Bears team is just better than we realize.
Regardless of the 'why' behind the 2025 Bears winning close games, what hasn't been proven yet is whether Johnson's squad can avoid the dreaded trap game, which this Giants game feels like.
On deck in Week 11 are the Minnesota Vikings, a key NFC North showdown.
So, yeah, it would be easy to look past the lowly Giants.
‘‘This is a good team coming in here,’’ Johnson said of the Giants this week. ‘‘I know what their record says and I know I’ve been saying that for the past few weeks, but you talk about a really talented group. . . . Since they made the quarterback change, you can tell [rookie Jaxson Dart is] really giving them a spark.
‘‘Their offense can score some points, and they have playmakers. And defensively, you could argue this is the best defensive front that we’ve seen so far this year. So huge challenge at hand. We’re going to have to be on our stuff.’’
That's perfect messaging from the head coach. We'll see if it sticks with the players once the ball is kicked.
What we do know about this Week 10 matchup is that it tilts heavily in the Chicago Bears' favor. The Giants have the second-worst run defense in the NFL. The Bears have the second-best rushing offense. New York's offense ranks 22nd in points per game. Chicago is sixth.
The statistical edge goes on and on for the Bears, and it's easy to understand how even the most veteran player could approach this week's game a bit relaxed.
And that's when mistakes happen, which is the only way I can see the Bears falling flat on their face.
A special teams blunder. A series of unexpected turnovers. Busted coverage in the secondary.
It will take an obvious mistake or two for the Bears to lose this game, and at this point in the Ben Johnson era, I'm confident to say that that won't happen. Chicago will be ready to play, and they'll win big over the Giants and rookie QB Jaxson Dart.
FINAL SCORE: Bears 27 Giants 17