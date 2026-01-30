Why Ryan Poles Would Be Right To Prioritize Left Tackle Over Defense This Offseason

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin stirred the pot a bit yesterday when she went on ESPN Chicago and claimed that shoring up the defensive line was no longer the No. 1 task for Ryan Poles, Ben Johnson, and the Chicago Bears this offseason.

“I think that the idea that pass rush is the most important priority for this team this offseason—I think it’s changed a little bit. Because we will judge Ryan Poles most harshly on what happens with the offensive line at left tackle,” she said on the radio. “I think that that [Ozzy Trapilo’s knee injury] changed what the Priority No. 1 has to be in the offseason. … You cannot allow the left tackle spot to be a revolving door, and I don’t think the answer is on the roster.”

Bears swiftly took that take and ran with it, prompting Cronin to clarify her remarks on X.

“Whoa whoa whoa. I know this clip only shows part of the convo on how important solving the LT spot is in light of Trapilo being out potentially deep into next season, but the pass rush is still a MAJOR need this offseason. Cannot stress that enough,” she added. “Should be hit in UFA and maybe again at 25. And because it’s the most obvious concern, my point is that how Ryan Poles addresses what to do at LT may be the most critical decision overall to checking all the boxes before the season opener.”

So, let’s now take full stock of what she said here.

1. Improving the defensive line is a must for the Bears this offseason.

2. Locking down the left tackle spot is even more important.

Right on both counts. Let me explain.

The Bears basically told us exactly what they think of their left tackle position when, instead of simply sliding Theo Benedet (who had started several games this season) back to the left side against the Los Angeles Rams in Divisional Round, they bumped left guard Joe Thuney outside instead. If they trusted Benedet as a real starter at left tackle, they would’ve started him.

But they didn’t, which means they don’t have a real answer at left tackle heading into this season.

As bad as the Bears’ defensive front was and how much they need to improve at both edge and the interior, let’s remember what the most important priority for this team now.

It’s not to stop people on defense, as counterintuitive as that is to Bears fans who have long equated this team’s identity with its defense.

No. The team’s No. 1 priority is protecting franchse quarterback Caleb Williams, who’s heading into a critical Year 3 that could determine whether or not he truly becomes a superstar in this league. He’s the single most important asset on this team, and you cannot roll the dice with Benedet, a former undrafted rookie who performed admirably but not exceptionally, with Williams’ blindside. Full stop.

By all means, draft T.J. Parker, Kayden McDonald or Caleb Banks at No. 25. Make a big signing for Trey Hendrickson or swin that trade for Maxx Crosby. But the corresponding move had better be to get a left tackle you can count on, preferably for longer than this season as we can no longer count on Trapilo returning to form.

Bears fans arguing that Johnson can simply scheme around someone like Benedet or a lesser option at tackle the way they did against a lackluster portion of their schedule are missing the point entirely. They had to do that because there were no better options in the middle of the season. That’s not the case anymore. And, quite frankly, if you had to pick one side of the ball to simply coach up and hope for the best, it should be the defense. Not the side of the ball with your most important players, including your franchise quarterback.

So put me down in the LT >> every other priority right now. Because while Chicago do have a lot to address on defense, teams like the New England Patriots just showed you the blueprint: drafting the (hopeful) franchise left tackle No. 4 overall, signing defensive tackle Milton Williams to a mig contract, and filling the rest of the defense with capable players who were good scheme fits rather than major stars.

Building an NFL roster is about knowing where to invest and where you can bargain-hunt. Don’t let me catch any more of you Bears fans suggesting we should accept Dollar Tree options at the second-most important position on the team.

More Chicago Bears News: