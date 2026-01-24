This Advanced Metric Shows How Much the Chicago Bears Improved in 2025

The Chicago Bears' 2025 season was more than just a breakthrough in wins. It was also a leap in the team's identity, thanks mostly to head coach Ben Johnson and his modernization of the Bears' offense.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears ranked No. 3 in the NFL in the most improved Expected Points Added (EPA) per play from 2024 to 2025. It's a quantifiable signal that Chicago's rebuild is more than just smoke and mirrors.

EPA measures how much a play increases or decreases a team's expected points based on down, distance, and field position. EPA per play provides a clear snapshot of overall offensive and defensive efficiency and is a widely referenced analytic across the league and media landscape.

MORE: Chicago Bears Viewed as Prime 2026 NFL Draft Fit For Explosive Miami EDGE

By that standard, the Bears' jump was dramatic. Chicago finished the 2024 season at -0.100 EPA per play, ranking 27th in the NFL. In 2025, that number surged to +0.048 EPA per play, a +0.148 improvement, placing the Bears third in year-over-year growth in the NFL.

Caleb Williams' rookie season in 2024 was, admittedly, uneven. He was sacked more than any other QB in the NFL, and he struggled to consistently connect on deep throws. However, Bears Nation knew the upside was certainly there, but the missing piece -- a competent coaching staff -- was absent.

MORE: How Caleb Williams’ Breakout Changes the Chicago Bears’ All-Time QB Rankings

That changed when Ben Johnson was hired one year ago. His offensive innovation, combined with Ryan Poles' commitment to overhauling the offensive line, flipped the Bears' offense from one of the NFL's cellar dwellers into a unit viewed as one with incredible upside.

Guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and center Drew Dalman were the veteran upgrades, and rookie offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo, a 2025 second-round pick, provided a massive improvement in pass protection. Chicago posted a 72.3 pass-blocking grade from PFF, a top-10 score in the NFL this year.

The result was a franchise record-setting year for Williams. He threw for 3,942 yards, topping Erik Kramer's 30-year mark atop the single-season list. He completed 28 big-time throws, which ranked sixth among QBs graded by Pro Football Focus.

After advancing to the Divisional Round in 2025, the data confirms what the eye test suggested this year. The Chicago Bears are beyond the rebuilding phase, and by at least this metric (EPA), they're on a legitimate contender trajectory.