Why the Bears' most important win of the season came on Black Friday

Week 18 in this NFL season brings fans dramatic games with huge implications. The Carolina Panthers play the Tampa Buccaneers for the NFC South title. Same for the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West, and Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North.

But in a strange twist, the Chicago Bears will be keeping a close eye on a game that most will ignore: Josh Johnson vs. Tanner McKee.

Head coach Ben Johnson will play most of his starters in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions. With the NFC North already locked up, a win would seal the No. 2 seed in the conference playoffs. There is another path to the second seed however: a loss by the Eagles to the Commanders in Philadelphia.

With their NFC East already captured, the Eagles plan to sit quarterback Jalen Hurts and most of their starters against the 4-12 Commanders. Washington will be without starter Jayden Daniels and backup Marcus Mariota is doubtful with an injury, forcing it to start veteran journeyman Josh Johnson.

Either a Bears win or an Eagles loss means Chicago would own home-field advantage over every team except the No. 1 seed: Seahawks or 49ers.

That win over the Eagles on Black Friday looks more important than ever.

The Bears are looking at a home game in the Wild Card against likely the rival Green Bay Packers.

