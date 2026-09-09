NFL Insider Confirms Caleb Williams Had 2025 Playoff Team 'Scared' to Face Bears

While it wasn't all great for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams in 2025, one thing we can say for sure is that nobody was better than him when it came to fourth-quarter comebacks.

The Bears signal-caller had a whopping seven fourth-quarter comebacks last season, including playoffs, breaking the NFL record for the most by a quarterback under the age of 25 in a single season.

Because of his heroics, one playoff team admitted to Jeff Howe of The Athletic that it was "scared s***less" to face the Bears during last year's playoffs.

"Quarterback Caleb Williams was at his best during a league-high six fourth-quarter comebacks last season, and one playoff team said they were 'scared s****less' to possibly draw the Bears due to his late-game heroics," Howe wrote.

Unfortunately, Howe doesn't name the team. Regardless, that is quite the compliment considering you'd have a tough time finding a team that would admit it is scared to face anyone, let alone a young quarterback with zero experience in the postseason.

It just speaks to how incredible Williams' late-game performances were, and those performances were no doubt the difference between the Bears making the playoffs or not.

The concern, of course, is that Williams won't be able to do that again, which could produce a very different result for Chicago in 2026. But the Bears won't have to worry about that if they can avoid the kinds of starts we saw in 2025.

Consistency is key

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) stands on the sidelines during the second half in the game against the Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears as a whole need to be more consistent over the course of games, and Howe notes that teams around the league believe Williams "must be more consistent on schedule to really elevate his game."

"Williams faced a steep learning curve from Lincoln Riley’s college offense, so time was always going to be a requirement for Williams," Sando wrote.

"If he can close that gap, he’ll quickly become one of the league’s best," Sando added.

What Caleb Williams needs to improve

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks with quarterback Caleb Williams (18) against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with accuracy, another point of emphasis for Williams this offseason has been making better decisions in regard to when to hang in the pocket and make a throw and when to bail, something quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett touched on earlier this offseason.

"There's times where we could just work through our progressions and get the ball out on time instead of having to create and extend plays," Barrett said.

Head coach Ben Johnson also spoke on the subject.

"That's where Caleb comes in handy ... he can bail us out when we are wrong, which we're going to be wrong each and every game," head coach Ben Johnson said. "I'm going to mistime some calls, or they're going to throw something at us that we weren't prepared for. And that's on him and his athletic ability to bail us out.

"And so that's what I'm looking forward to, is we're going to be able to have those conversations in the quarterback room of when can we hang in there and get this ball out to the primary or the No. 2 receiver, and when do we need to extend, and naturally, I think we got to get better when we extend plays, capitalizing on those as well."

Williams' decision-making and accuracy no doubt need to get better, and some of that is most certainly on him. But Williams is going to need help from his pass-catchers, also.

Along with having some separation issues, Bears pass-catchers dropped 29 balls last season, which ranked as the third-most in the NFL. That has got to change if Williams is going to reach his ceiling in his third year.