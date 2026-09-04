6 Bold Predictions For the Chicago Bears 2026 NFL Season

We're now only five days away from the start of the 2026 NFL season. The Chicago Bears (the league's top regression candidates) will be eager to prove their doubters wrong and show that their improbable 2025 campaign was no fluke.

The Bears have a few bankable players on both sides of the ball this season. At the same time, they also have a few under-the-radar contributors who could play a big role for them this year.

With the season just around the corner, this is the time of year when season-long projections and predictions run rampant. We wanted to get bold with a few predictions of our own.

Caleb Williams shatters 4000-yard mark

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) holds the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fact that the Bears have never had a 4,000-yard passer is one of the most baffling statistical facts across the entire league. It also makes for one of the most annoying rage baits for Packers fans on X... because they're right; That is pathetic in today's NFL. Luckily, they'll only have three more months where they'll be able to use that ammunition.

Caleb Williams set a franchise record with 3942 passing yards last season (so close). That was despite the Bears' pass-catchers dropping seemingly 200 yards, and a few wayward passes claiming roughly the same.

With more efficiency in both departments this season, he'll shatter the 4,000-yard mark as long as he stays healthy. He'll firmly place himself in the MVP conversation with a 4,500-yard, 35-TD campaign.

Colston Loveland puts up 1200 yards

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end Colston Loveland will be the main beneficiary of Williams' 4,500-yard campaign. The burgeoning superstar developed into Williams' favorite target down the stretch last season, and he'll look to carry that momentum into the 2026 campaign.

Loveland averaged 94.5 yards over the team's final four games last season. He also exceeded double-digit targets in each of those contests. While he'd be hard-pressed to reach those marks with the Bears' loaded group of pass-catchers, he does stand a good chance of leading the team in all major receiving categories.

Mike Ditka still holds the Bears' record for receiving yards by a TE with 1,076 yards (a mark he set as a rookie in 1961). Loveland will cement his status as one of the league's best tight ends and will shatter that record this season. He'll reach the 1,200-yard mark and haul in ten touchdowns.

Kyler Gordon catches four interceptions

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) breaks up a pass to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A corpse snagging four picks? How's that even possible, you ask? Well, Kyler Gordon finally showed signs of life on Wednesday, posting a video of his rehab. Not only did he look good; he looked so good that coaches might understandably question why he's on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, to begin with.

I think Gordon hears the noise (specifically coming from his head coach and GM) and is motivated to bring his A-game this season. He returns with a vengeance and snags an interception in his first game back against Green Bay (in Week 5). He follows it up with three more the rest of the way to make a strong case that they should keep him going into 2027.

Am I writing fan fiction at this point? I'm not sure I'd qualify as a particularly big "fan" of Gordon's at this stage, so I don't think this qualifies.

Bears set a franchise record for total points, average ~30 per game

Jul 31, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks to quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears will have to win a few shootouts this season. Luckily for them, their offense, led by a truly special QB/head coach duo, will be well-equipped to do just that. They have a boatload of playmakers all over the board, and Caleb Williams is going to hit them in stride early and often.

Ben Johnson's offense took a few weeks to get off the ground last season, when they finished ninth in the league with an average of 25.9 points per game. That won't be the case in year two, and they will average around 30 points per game this season (a mark that only the Rams reached last year).

The Bears' iconic 1985 team set a franchise record with 456 points. They'll crush that mark this year, hitting the 500-point mark. Ben Johnson still won't be content with it, though.

Jordan van den Berg and Neville Gallimore combine for 10 sacks

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (96) makes a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals running back Kentrel Bullock (31) during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentavius Street might've been the veteran DT who earned Dennis Allen's praise at the podium this week, but I'm still betting on Neville Gallimore to make a bigger impact during the season. Some defensive tackles take some time to reach their potential (a sentiment that could also be applied to Street if the early hype proves fruitful), and I like his trajectory coming off a career-high 3.5-sack campaign with the Colts.

The Bears clearly felt good enough about their depth at the position to move off of Gervon Dexter Sr. last week. Gallimore and Jordan van den Berg are two major reasons why. The flashes Dexter showed in the pass-rush department always helped cover up his deficiencies as a run defender. Not only will their current group perform better against the run, but they'll collectively do a great job of replacing his sack production.

The Georgia Tech product and Gallimore will combine for ten sacks and look like their two most promising DTs down the home stretch. It'll be a healthy rotation that will be better than the sum of their parts.

Austin Booker leads the Bears in sacks (10+)

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive interior won't be the only aspect of the d-line that surprises some people this season. Third-year edge rusher Austin Booker is also on the cusp of a big year-three leap.

Booker enjoyed a mini-breakout late last season, putting up 3.5 sacks over the final four regular-season games (he also had another one that was called back due to a penalty). I think the 23-year-old will carry that momentum into the 2026 season.

They're counting on the edge rusher to have a big year opposite Montez Sweat, and I think he'll deliver in a big way. If all goes well, I could see him finishing the season with 10-12 sacks and actually leading the team. Concerns over the defensive line will be greatly diminished if that comes to fruition.