One Bears Rookie Shines While Another Struggles in Joint Practice with Titans

The Chicago Bears completed their final joint practice of 2026 training camp on Thursday, just two days ahead of their preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans. Just like last week's joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals, temperatures flared at points and a big hit from Bears safety Xavier Woods sparked one of multiple fights, but that's to be expected in a joint practice. They at least avoided the all-out brawl we saw in the Cowboys-Saints joint practice a couple weeks ago.

But as far as football matters go, it was mostly a good day for the Chicago Bears' offense. According to a tweet from CHGO Bears' Adam Hoge, Caleb Williams was on fire to start practice, completing nine of 11 passes, including six straight completions, with the only incomplete passes being a drop and a throwaway. In red zone work, where the Bears have typically struggled, the offense scored a touchdown on three straight plays while training camp standouts Kaden Davis and Jahdae Walker both made impressive catches.

One of the more interesting developments, however, was the performances from two key rookies: tight end Sam Roush and safety Dillon Thieneman. Roush hauled in a deep pass in an 11-on-11 period and also caught a back shoulder pass for a touchdown, according to Bears beat reporter Nicholas Moreano. As for Thieneman, Parker Kelley of the radio program 102.5 The Game noted that second-year tight end Gunnar Helm "made a leaping one-handed catch" over the rookie, while running back Tony Pollard "just mossed him on a wheel route".

Bears fans don't need to panic... yet

Chicago Bears S Dillon Thieneman after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Training camp has been something of a baptism by fire for Thieneman, which should have been expected. This was his first NFL training camp, after all, and he was going up against the elite arm of Caleb Williams and a plethora of playmakers, most notably tight end Colston Loveland. He was bound to get some 'welcome to the NFL' moments.

The Titans are not the Bears, and Cam Ward isn't Caleb Williams, but it's still understandable to see Thieneman struggle against a team he hasn't faced yet. He's playing a tough position, one in which rookies are not often part of starting unit, and the Bears are asking a lot of the young man.

All that said, it is at least somewhat concerning how few and far between the highlights have been for Thieneman this summer. He's made some good plays in practice and in his two preseason games. But it seems that his name is heard in a negative way more often than not, usually for giving up a big play.

But it's far too soon to draw any sweeping conclusions. He hasn't even played his first NFL game yet, and Thieneman was praised by draft analysts as the biggest Round 1 heist of the draft for a reason. He should settle in and begin delivering on his pre-draft hype soon enough. So ease away from the panic button for now, Bears fans.

Sam Roush could hasten the departure of one Bears veteran

Chicago Bears TE Sam Roush runs after a catch against the Cleveland Browns. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Third-round pick Sam Roush, on the other hand, appears to be ahead of schedule. Just days after two impressive catches in a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, he delivered two more in Thursday's joint practice. When the Bears selected Sam Roush out of Stanford, he was primarily seen as a blocking tight end, but he's shown that he could become much more than just a skinny offensive tackle.

As aforementioned, it's far too soon to make any sweeping conclusions for good or for bad. Regular season games must be played before we can even begin to evaluate these rookies. But Bears fans have to be excited about what Roush has shown so far as a capable TE3 in Ben Johnson's offense. If his development continues at this pace, he could even force the Bears into a tough conversation regarding veteran Cole Kmet's future with the franchise.