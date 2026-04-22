One Thing the Bears Cannot Afford to Get Wrong in the NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears are entering the NFL Draft with momentum. After a great season and a playoff run, expectations are higher, and the margin for error is smaller. When it comes to the NFC North, they are now the hunted. General manager Ryan Poles has done a good job building this roster, and now the focus shifts to adding the final pieces to contend.

But with all the progress Chicago has made, there is one thing they absolutely cannot afford to get wrong in this draft.

Don’t Reach, Stick to the Board

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan was selected 10th overall by the Chicago Bears during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest mistake the Bears can make is simple: reaching for need instead of taking the best player available.

At pick No. 25, Chicago is not drafting in the top 10 like in years past. They are drafting in a range where value matters more than anything. That means if the highest-graded player on their board is an edge rusher, they take him. If it’s a safety, they take him. If it’s a defensive lineman, they take him.

What they cannot do is force a pick just because a position feels like a need.

The Pressure Is Real This Year

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up while quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) looks on before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

This year feels different. This draft feels different. It's all about finding those final "infinity stones" to complete the Bears roster.

The Bears are no longer rebuilding, they are trying to take the next step. There is real pressure to fill needs at positions like defensive line, edge rusher, and safety, in order to contend. That urgency is understandable.

But urgency is also where teams make mistakes.

Chicago has built this roster the right way so far by staying disciplined. Building through the draft. Look at last year's draft class for the Bears and you will see exactly why their window to complete was accelarted. They absolutely nailed each pick. But reaching now, especially in the first or second round, would go against everything that has worked.

A New Draft Room Dynamic

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There is also a new element this year.

With the departure of Ian Cunningham, the Bears draft room will have a slightly different dynamic. Cunningham played a key role in the evaluation process, and any time you lose someone like that, things change. He also kept Ryan Poles in check at times. Ben Johnson's vision will also play a big factor as he is one of the main shot callers when it comes to the final say with the roster.

That doesn’t mean the process will fall apart but it does make it even more important to stay grounded in what has worked. And what has worked is trusting the board.

Why Trading Back Makes Sense

If the board does not fall the Bears way at No. 25, the best move may be to trade back.

Sliding down a few spots, whether it’s with a team like the Arizona Cardinals or another team looking to move up, could allow Chicago to:

Add more picks

Stay in the same tier of players

That is how good teams operate. They don’t force picks, they create value. Ryan Poles has a good track record of this with the draft.

The Bears have done too much right to mess this up now.

Yes, there are needs on this roster. Yes, there is pressure to improve. But the one thing they cannot afford to do is reach early in the draft. Stick to the board. Trust the process. Take the best player available.

If they do that, the rest will take care of itself.