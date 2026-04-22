Ben Johnson Must Put Offensive Mind Aside with Final Say in Bears' Draft Process

The right approach for the Chicago Bears in the 2026 NFL Draft is quite clear.

That right approach is going heavy on the defense, which was no doubt the biggest issue for Chicago in 2025.

At this point, Bears fans know the deal: Chicago has needs at every level of the defense, with EDGE, interior defensive line, cornerback and safety all being positions the team should address.

The Bears ranked 27th against the run, 22nd against the pass, and they posted the seventh-fewest sacks and had the second-worst pass-rush win rate in the NFL. Numbers like that only make it harder for Chicago to get to where it wants to go, which is a Super Bowl.

One potential roadblock to the Bears doing all they can to add to the defense over the weekend is head coach Ben Johnson.

Ben Johnson "heavily involved" in draft process

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs, Johnson is "heavily involved" in the Bears' draft process, and so much so Johnson appears to have the final say over picks.

"He has set the tone in that building. They're not going to pull the trigger on some draft pick of a player that he doesn't want. He's heavily involved," Biggs said to 104.3 The Score.

There is no doubt Johnson has earned that right after turning the team around in his first season at the helm, but that doesn't erase what could be an issue for Chicago in this draft.

An offensive-minded coach like Johnson is likely to, at the very least, be more impartial to offensive picks because that's his side of the ball. That sets up a scenario where, if the Bears have both a defensive and offensive player on their board they have graded equally, Johnson could be partial to the latter, forcing the Bears to miss out on a player who helps their defense.

Will Johnson derail defensive approach?

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bears desperately need help on defense and if we all see that as clearly as we do, chances are Johnson does, too.

We can't fathom Johnson stepping in the way of the Bears being able to improve their defense as much as possible. He's way too smart of a football guy to do something like that.

Besides, it's not like Johnson won't have any opportunities to get some players to help his side of the ball, as Chicago has four picks in the first 100 and could logically add as many as two offensive players in that span.

If we do see the Bears take an offensive player earlier than expected, chances are it'll be because of general manager Ryan Poles best player available strategy and not because Johnson intervened to get his guy.