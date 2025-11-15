Bear Digest

Pair of Chicago Bears fined for hits made in win over Giants

The Chicago Bears didn't get out of a physical game without paying for it as two players were fined by the NFL.

Kevin Byard is out a big chunk of change for a helmet hit in Sunday's Bears win.
Bears safety Kevin Byard drew a hefty fine for using his helmet in making a stop Sunday against the New York Giants and he didn't have the team's only fine from that 24-20 victory.

Byard was hit for $23,186 for using his helmet in a tackle on wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson with 8:06 left in the third quarter, officially labeled unnecessary roughness.

Also fined was Bears second-year defensive end Austin Booker for the same reason in a first-quarter hit made on running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. His fine was $5,818.

The Bears weren't the only team drawing fines in this game. Demetrius Flannigan-Fowls got fined $7,292 for using his helmet to tackle Bears running back D'Andre Swift in the second quarter.

