Predicting the Outcome of Chicago Bears' Left Tackle Competition in Training Camp

One of the most important position battles of the Chicago Bears' 2026 offseason comes at left tackle, where the Bears have a starting job up for grabs.

Chicago looked to have hammered down its long-term starter at the position in 2025 after Ozzy Trapilo played well there down the stretch of last season. However, a wrench was thrown into things after Trapilo suffered a torn patellar tendon in the playoffs.

Now, the Bears have to find a starter for at least the start of the 2026 season, and quite possibly longer because we simply don't know when the 2025 second-round pick will be back.

As of right now, it appears there are four competitiors for the job.

Bears' left tackle competitors

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Based on offseason reports, It appears to be a four-man battle between Braxton Jones, Jedrick Wills, Theo Benedet and Kiran Amegadjie.

Jones was the Bears' starter going into 2025 but was benched for poor play, which opened the door for Benedet and then Trapilo to receive looks at the position. While Jones' lackluster showing doesn't inspire much confidence, there is hope for a rebound because he is now further removed from his fractured fibula.

After what we saw in 2025, it's easy to forget just how solid Jones was before his injury. He posted Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grades north of 70 in each of the prior three seasons, including a career-high 80.8 in 2024, and never had a run-blocking grade lower than 68.2.

Benedet got a crack at left tackle in 2025 but failed to impress, which opened the door for Trapilo to seize the role. In seven starts, Benedet gave up two sacks and 22 pressures and finished with PFF grades of 55.4 in pass-blocking and 65.7 in run-blocking.

Wills' career has been a massive disappointment after he was a top-10 pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2020. Wills has had issues staying healthy throughout his career and he just has not been effective when on the field.

The hope now for Wills is he can revive his career after taking all of last season off to correct a knee alignment issue. However, Wills is not off to a great start, as he has regularly been sidelined during Chicago's offseason program.

Last but not least, we have Amegadjie, the Bears' 2024 third-round pick who was a healthy scratch for most of his rookie season before missing all of 2025 with an injury.

In 61 snaps during his rookie campaign in 2024, Amegadjie gave up one sack and eight pressures and posted Pro Football Focus grades of 54.6 in run-blocking and 39.4 in pass-blocking.

Bears left tackle prediction

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones. | David Banks-Imagn Images

The prediction here is easy: Braxton Jones.

When it comes to track record, Jones' is the strongest out of any of the competitors, and it isn't particularly close.

We also know that head coach Ben Johnson has been impressed with what he has seen out of Jones so far this offseason, so that certainly helps his cause.

"I think he's (Jones) come back and his comfort level has risen just in terms of knowing what to do and how we want to get it done. I think this is the best his body has felt in a while as well. So, we’re really encouraged with where he is at right now,” Johnson said.

Practice reps have dictated that Jones is the clear front-runner. ESPN's Courtney Cronin has noted that Jones has taken all of Chicago's reps with the ones at left tackle this offseason.

"Braxton Jones has taken all the first team reps at left tackle this spring, months removed from re-signing with the Bears on a one-year contract," Cronin wrote.

At this point, it would be shocking if anyone other than Jones wins the left tackle job out of training camp.

Whether or not Jones is able to keep the job the entire season remains to be seen, though.