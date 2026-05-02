Proposed Bears Free-Agent Signing Offers Low-Risk Option for Chicago's Defense

If there's one position we could see the Chicago Bears addressing in the second wave of free agency, it's edge rusher.

We have written here ad nauseam about Chicago's need at the position this offseason, and we thought the Bears would address that need in the 2026 NFL Draft, only to be left disappointed.

Now, barring some kind of move, the Bears are going to be relying on a group of question marks opposite Montez Sweat.

Will Dayo Odeyingbo and Shemar Turner rebound after injury-shortened seasons? Will Austin Booker take the next step the Bears need him to?

None of those questions can be answered right now, hence our concern.

Knowing just how dire things could be at edge rusher for Chicago, USA TODAY's Tyler Dragon paired the Bears with veteran free-agent edge rusher Haason Reddick in an article suggesting landing spots for some of the top remaining players on the open market.

"Reddick’s production has taken a precipitous decline since four straight double-digit sack seasons from 2020 to 2023. He’ll turn 32 in September but his 34 pressures last year would’ve ranked fourth on the Bears in 2025," Dragon said.

"Chicago needs another edge rusher opposite Montez Sweat and didn’t address their pass rush need in the draft. Chicago had the NFC’s worst pass rush win rate in 2025, per ESPN and can use a vet like Reddick to provide a boost," he added.

A worthwhile risk

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Haason Reddick. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Reddick most certainly isn't our top options in free agency. We'd rather Cameron Jordan or even Jadeveon Clowney. But, beggars can't be choosers, am I right?

As Dragon points out, Reddick has seen a steep decline over the past few years.

Reddick posted four double-digit sack seasons in a row from 2020 through 2023 before tallying just 3.5 in 23 games the past two years.

In 2024, he held out to start the season before returning and posting just one sack. Then, in 2025, Reddick missed four contests due to injury and finished with 2.5 sacks.

Reddick will turn 32 right after the season starts, so there's a good chance his best days are behind him. But the simple fact that he could offer more help makes Reddick a risk worth taking.

Even with his 2.5 sacks last season, Reddick would have had the third-most among Chicago's edge rushers in 2025. We think's he's still good for at least a handful if he can stay healthy.

There really isn't much to lose with signing Reddick, either. He is not going to be expensive because of his two down years in a row and will only command a one-year deal.

Do we love a Reddick signing? No, but is it better than nothing at all? Absolutely.