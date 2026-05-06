Proposed Bears Free-Agent Signing Would Offer More Help at Linebacker and Edge Rusher

The Chicago Bears have more than one need left to address on the defensive side of the ball.

We know about interior defensive line and edge rusher, but the linebacker position is another one to keep an eye on after the injury to T.J. Edwards and release of Tremaine Edmunds.

Edwards, who is slated to start in 2026, suffered a fractured fibula in the playoffs. The hope is he'll be ready to roll by training camp, but nothing is ever guaranteed when it comes to such a serious injury and Edwards had issues staying healthy in 2025.

As a result, it wouldn't hurt for the Bears to add more help at the position, which doesn't have a sure starter outside of Edwards and free-agent signing Devin Bush now that Edmunds is gone.

Proposed Kyle Van Noy signing

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy. | James Lang-Imagn Images

CBS Sports' Carter Bahns has proposed an interesting signing for Chicago and it comes in the form of linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who could kill two birds with one stone for the Bears.

"While the Chicago Bears finished in the bottom third of the league in sacks and pressure rate last season, they have yet to land a meaningful edge rusher through free agency," Bahns wrote.

"One-half of the starting tandem is locked in with Montez Sweat back for 2026, but he needs a partner, and Van Noy can be that running mate. Both present 10-sack upside and boast ample experience," Bahns added.

The Bears' lack of an addition at edge rusher this offseason is a glaring misstep. It would appear that the Bears have faith in guys like Dayo Odeyingbo and Shemar Turner, both of whom were very disappointing last season before suffering signifcint injuries, and Austin Booker, who showed promise but remains unproven.

The bottom line is, the Bears are making a risky bet with that trio across from Sweat after a season in which Chicago finished tied with the seventh-fewest sacks and posted the No. 31 pass-rush win rate in the NFL.

Van Noy is coming off a down season in 2025, when he posted just two sacks, but the 35-year-old is just one season removed from a 12.5-sack campaign.

He also has experience playing inside linebacker, so he offers the perfect kind of versatility for Chicago that would give Dennis Allen's defense an insurance policy at that position, too.

Because of his down season and age, Van Noy is going to come cheap and will only require a one-year deal. That makes him an even more ideal fit for a Bears team that is currently low on cap space.

The Bears have $10.7 million in cap space, per Over The Cap, but the team hasn't officially inked its draft class or undrafted free agents yet, so that money is going to dry up soon.

Van Noy amounts to a logical option for the Bears and is one the team should seriously consider sooner rather than later before someone else scoops him up.