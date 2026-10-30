Quenton Nelson Laments Inability to Escape Jeffery Simmons Ahead of Bears-Seahawks

When the Indianapolis Colts traded Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks this week, the All-Pro guard figured that would be the last he would see Jeffery Simmons, at least in the near future.

However, ahead of the Week 8 contest against the Chicago Bears, Nelson finds himself in a familiar spot: lining up across from Simmons.

The Bears made a blockbuster trade with the Tennessee Titans for Simmons on Thursday, and it comes just days before Chicago and Seattle square off on Monday night in Week 8.

It hasn't been confirmed if Simmons is even playing yet, but that is the overwhelming expectation. Now, Nelson is back in a familiar spot against his old AFC South foe, which he isn't thrilled about.

"I was like, man, I can't get away from this guy," Nelson said when asked about Simmons going to Chicago ahead of his new team's matchup with the Bears. "It will be another battle against him this week."

"He's an amazing football player and competitor," Nelson added.

The history of Nelson vs. Simmons

Quenton Nelson (56) of the Indianapolis Colts has a disagreement with Jeffery Simmons (98) of the Tennessee Titans after a physical play, Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Colts won 34-17. An official came to separate the two, and no penalty was called. 78 Coltstitans Rs | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nelson and Simmons have been battling twice a year since 2019, when Simmons was drafted into the AFC South with the Titans, who took him at No. 19 overall. Nelson was a first-round pick of Indianapolis the year before.

The battles have been epic and nasty at times, but there is a ton of respect between two players who are among the very best at their respective positions.

“I know I need to bring my A-game every time I line up against Quenton,” Simmons said of Nelson in the offseason. “He plays the game hard. Facing him twice a year for my last seven years, he’s been unbelievable. It’s nothing but respect for Quenton.”

Since their respective entrances into the league, both Simmons and Nelson have been elite, which only makes their battles more fun to watch.

Nelson has been a Pro Bowler in every season of his career and is a six-time All-Pro. Simmons has notched four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro nods, including his first first-team selection in 2025.

A long-awaited chance to win

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) causes and recovers a fumble Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, by Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another thing the two players have in common is they have been through a lot of losing in recent years, with the Colts and Titans having no shortage of struggles.

But the script has now been flipped for both players, as Nelson is joining the reigning Super Bowl champions who are very capable of repeating and Simmons joins a Bears team that looks like a contender after seven games.

And now, the Simmons-Nelson rivalry continues in what will be a huge game for their new teams on Monday night.