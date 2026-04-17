Ranking the Best Second-Round Edge Rusher Options For the Bears

The Bears' pass rush was one of their most glaring weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball last season, and they have yet to address the edge rusher spot this offseason.

The fact that they were close to trading for Maxx Crosby could be a major indicator that they plan to address the edge rusher position early in the draft. Yeah, he's one of the league's top edge rushers, but you don't mull over the type of capital that it would've taken to pull off that type of move without knowing you desperately need to improve at that spot.

While Austin Booker provided significant relief after returning to the lineup last season, they will still be looking for some more edge rusher juice through the draft. They won't be putting all of their eggs in the 'Year 3 Austin Booker leap' basket.

Nov 3, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Luckily, this year's class features a wealth of talent at defensive end. While I don't love the idea of drafting a first-round edge rusher (Akheem Mesidor is the only good value who I think could be left on the board at that point, and he qualifies for AARP as a 25-year-old rookie), it is a position that I would love to see them address in the second round. I think that's where they'll find some of the best value in the class.

Who are the most logical selections at the back end of the second round?

Edges who will probably already be off the board: Arvelle Reese, David Bailey, Ruben Bain Jr., Akheem Mesidor, Keldric Faulk, Zion Young, T.J. Parker, R Mason Thomas

5. LT Overton

Nov 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman LT Overton (22) pressures Auburn Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne (1) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Personally, I wouldn't be a fan of this move at 57 or 60. LT Overton is someone I'd much rather them draft in the third round than the second. However, it wouldn't be ridiculous to see him hear his name called at the back end of the second.

Overton has a few traits that I could see Dennis Allen banging the table for late in the second round (assuming a few of the other players on this list are already off the board at that point). He perfectly fits the size profile that Allen historically covets from his pass-rushers and would be a quality early-down complement to Booker. Notably, Ryan Poles attended Alabama's Pro Day last month. There's a good chance that he could've been there to see left tackle Kadyn Proctor (the one position I'd hate to see Chicago address in the first round), but I contend that he could've been confused by Overton's first name.

4. Dani Dennis-Sutton

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Penn State edge-rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton has more pass-rushing juice than people are giving him credit for. He was one of the Nittany Lions' best defensive players and had 8.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons.

Dennis-Sutton also checked virtually all the boxes at the NFL Combine, where he came in at just under 6'6" and 256 lbs and finished near the top of every drill he took part in. Most notably, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.63 seconds and led all edge rushers with a 10'11" broad jump (two drills that are quality indicators of his explosiveness). The pick might not inspire a ton of confidence at the back end of the second round, but I think Dennis-Sutton has a good chance to live up to the billing.

3. Derrick Moore

Michigan edge Derrick Moore (8) tackles Central Michigan quarterback Joe Labas (2) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Derrick Moore has flown well under the radar in this year's class. You would normally expect to see a highly talented University of Michigan edge rusher get some first-round hype if they're coming off a ten-sack season. However, most analysts predict that Moore won't hear his name called until late in the mid-to-late second round at the earliest.

At 6'4", 255 lbs, Moore might not be as long as Dennis-Sutton or as big as Overton. However, I don't think that will eliminate him from contention for Chicago in the second round. While he isn't as good against the run as the other two guys I mentioned, I think he could be the best pure pass-rusher on the board when the Bears are on the clock late in the second (assuming the next two players are gone). I'd be a fan of the selection if that were the case.

2. Malachi Lawrence

Sep 6, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; North Carolina A&T Aggies quarterback Braxton Thomas (17) is tackled by UCF Knights edge Malachi Lawrence (51) during the first quarter at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

We're getting into dream second-round pick territory. Draft projections for Malachi Lawrence are all over the board. Some think he could hear his name called late in the first round, while others think he won't go until late in the second. Personally, he's one of the players that I'm hanging my hat on for Chicago at that point, so I really need the second outcome to come to fruition like I need air to breathe.

Lawrence is another edge rusher who has gotten underrated due to the depth of this year's edge rusher class. He's one of the most explosive pass-rushers in this year's class and has quality production (at least seven sacks and ten TFLs in two of the past three seasons) to go with it. He was another combine standout, as his 4.52-second 40-yard dash time ranked third among edge rushers, while his 40" vertical and 10’10’’ broad both ranked second.

1. Gabe Jacas

Nov 5, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) passes the ball as Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) pressures during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Gabe Jacas is my favorite edge rusher prospect who could be on the board late in the second round. Unfortunately, he could possibly be long gone at that point, as he seems like an obvious late riser in the draft process after blowing up the drills at the University of Illinois Pro Day. However, Jacas would be a slam-dunk selection if he's still available for Chicago.

I'm a bit surprised that the University of Illinois edge-rusher hasn't received virtually any first-round hype (well, besides the fact that he plays for the University of Illinois). He's been highly productive over the past two seasons, with 19 sacks and six forced fumbles over that span. He's also got brick-house strength (evidenced by his 30 bench press reps at the combine) and is more than capable of holding his own against the run. If Jacas were the same player and happened to play at Clemson or Georgia, I don't think there's any chance he'd make it out of the first round, let alone be available at the tail end of the second.