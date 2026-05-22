Ranking the Chicago Bears' Games That Could Get Flexed During the 2026 Season

The Bears have seven standalone games, with five of them coming in primetime timeslots in the 2026 NFL season. It's no surprise to see them get top billing after their incredible 2025 campaign.

The league could conceivably make more room for the Bears in high-exposure situations by flexing their matchups, as well. They can flex two games into the Sunday Night Football timeslot between weeks 5 and 10 and move any game into the timeslot thereafter. They can also move games to Monday night between weeks 12 and 17 and Thursday night up to twice between weeks 13 and 17.

The Bears are no strangers to the flex process. Both of their matchups against Green Bay last season were initially scheduled for noon before being flexed into more desirable timeslots. Their Week 14 clash was moved to the FOX Game of the Week window (3:25 kickoff), while their matchup two weeks later got moved to Sunday night.

What are the odds that the league office decides that they want more eyes on the Bears in 2026?

No chance of being flexed

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) against the Green Bay Packers during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Packers 31-27. Wm. Glasheen /USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 6 @ Atlanta

The Bears and Falcons play at noon in Week 6. While this could turn into a quality matchup if Tua Tagovailoa has a resurgence with the weapons at his disposal in Atlanta, this game doesn't simply have enough juice to overcome the intrigue of Micah Parsons taking on his former team in the Sunday night timeslot.

Week 5 @ Green Bay

Week 5 marks the first week that the league can flex a game into primetime. They'll be content with having the Bears and Packers play in FOX's 3:25 Game of the Week window regardless of how they perform through the first month, though. There will be plenty of eyes on the premier matchup in that spot. I'm honestly surprised they went with the Ravens and Falcons for SNF, but I think Week 5 might be too early to pull the trigger on a flex.

Week 11 vs New Orleans

The Bears' Week 11 game against the Saints would actually be higher on the list, judging by the matchup and the fact that it's later in the year. I think the Saints could actually be sneaky good this year if Tyler Shough takes the next step, and the league will definitely consider a flex to the late-afternoon if both teams are rolling. The Vikings play the 49ers in Mexico City on Sunday night, though. The league won't be willing to put an international game on the back burner, regardless of how interesting another matchup might be.

Very little chance of being flexed

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Week 14 @ Miami

While I'm cautiously optimistic about the Saints going into 2026, I can't say the same about the Dolphins. I think they're going to be just as bad as they look on paper. Week 14 is prime flex season, but the league scheduled three solid matchups on primetime (unless Kyler Murray falls flat on his face in Minnesota, as they take on New England on Thursday night), and there will be more intriguing options on the slate for flexing if necessary.

Week 17 vs Detroit

The Bears' Week 17 clash against Detroit could be hugely monumental in the NFC North race. It legitimately could decide the division. However, it still has solid billing as being the only game in FOX's 3:25 window (with the timeslot of four games yet to be announced). There will be plenty of eyes on it there, and I feel like they'll be comfortable with that regardless of the stakes. If they're going to flex a game out of primetime, it would also make a lot more sense to do it with one of the games without a set start time rather than playing musical chairs with the others.

Solid chance of being flexed

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) rushes for yards during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 13 vs Jacksonville

I was honestly surprised when I saw that they scheduled Chicago's Week 13 clash against Jacksonville in the noon window. Both teams have second-year head coaches who helped them ascend to the top of the league for the first time in nearly a decade. They have former number-one picks at the QB position who were (somehow) both lauded as the best signal-caller to come out of college since Andrew Luck.

Week 13 is a prime "let's wait and see" season when it comes to the schedule, but this definitely feels like a game that has legs. If both teams are humming, I'd be surprised to see it kick off at noon. The Chiefs/Rams Thursday night matchup is probably safe, but the Texans/Steelers game on SNF or the Cowboys/Seahawks game on Monday night could take a backseat if necessary.