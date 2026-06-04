Bears WR Rome Odunze Admits Broken Foot May Never Feel Fully Normal Again

Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze might never be the same again after his foot injury last year.

This doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a bad thing or must slow Odunze down, it’s just the way his foot healed from an injury that kept him out of five regular-season games last year.

“This is my new normal,” Odunze said. “And it’s not from a standpoint that I’m always in pain but the way my foot broke there’s callouses in there that, like, creates a different type of foot structure with those bones — different types of things that kind of shift things around.

“So my new normal was kind of what I am going into. And I don’t think that’s anything that’s going to prohibit me from making plays but I feel like with the break it’s just like when you tear your AC it’s never really back to normal.”

His last insight described it best.

Bears QB Caleb Williams to WR Rome Odunze 👀 pic.twitter.com/EPI3u7MKVn — Bearsszn (@bearszn) May 20, 2026

“It’s a little different, but we go on,” he said.

This doesn’t seem to be affecting Odunze much at all in OTAs. He caught several timing passes downfield in Wednesday’s practice and had a deep ball from Caleb Williams in the second practice last week.

He continues to work at rehab and strengthening the foot even though it has healed as well as it can.

“I feel like if you break a bone you’ve always got to make sure you’re on top of it,” Odunze said. “I continue to do rehab on it, making sure I’m keeping it strong. And that’s both feet whether it comes to different exercises that they give me in the rehab as well that I do off the field.

.@DavidHaugh believes Luther Burden III will the Bears' No. 1 receiver this season.



"You didn't hear Ben Johnson say he wanted to buy stock in Rome Odunze." pic.twitter.com/3qIdHN9Skg — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) June 2, 2026

“But I feel like yeah you‘ve got to stay on top of it regardless of it’s 100 (percent) or not. I feel like it’s hard to say it’s like 100, I feel like when we’re in the Super Bowl and win that I feel like it will be 100.”

Odunze didn’t have surgery after he went out following the win over Philadelphia, or even after the season. He refused to go on IR and came back to play in the two playoff games, although he had a dropped pass at the goal line against the Rams.

“I feel like doctors advised that it was something that we can monitor but they definitely feel like it was something that can heal without surgery, so that’s kind of the process that I went towards because I don’t like putting any metal or rods into my foot,” Odunze said. “So yeah, it was a question but I feel like the process we went was adequate.”

HUGE catch by Rome Odunze.



LARvsCHI on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/ToYIyhV6Qm — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2026

While it’s never good news to hear a player isn’t 100% or expects to be 100%, his comment on living with the new normal is not unlike what numerous other football players have said after injuries from broken bones to a torn Achilles or an ACL.

Odunze did admit his play could have been affected by the injury, even if he wasn’t intending to use it as an alibi for any poor plays.

“You know I think there definitely was a little bit of that,” he said. “I was rehabbing the foot. I’ve never really had an injury like that. That was kind of prohibiting me in that way. But I’m the type of person at the same time that don’t want to provide those excuses for myself at the end of the day.

The mystery Chicago Bears player that punched the ceiling when Ben Johnson took off his shirt has finally been revealed:



It was WR Rome Odunze 😭



LMAOOOOO



🎥: @SixPointSports pic.twitter.com/weuRUucCqz — Bearsszn (@bearszn) December 4, 2025

“So it’s like if the ball’s not caught, the ball’s not caught regardless of if I’m running on one foot or whatever it is. That’s my standard and that’s my expectation and I didn’t do it well enough.”

Bears coach Ben Johnson said they appreciated his ability to try to fight through the broken foot last year, even as Odunze fights through a foot that feels different now. Johnson did mention the missed games from last year, though. Availability remains the best ability in the NFL.

"He's a team player," Johnson said. "He's going to lay it out on the line every time he gets on the grass, and so I think his teammates appreciate that.

"His coaching staff certainly appreciates that, and, you know? Hopefully we can get him 17-plus games this year and, you know, his career will really take off for that."

2. Rome Odunze



The Bears alpha in 2025 when healthy.



- PPR WR8 in PPG from weeks 1-8 (prior to injury)

- He'll be out wide in 2026; was elite when out wide in 2025

- Ascending young QB in Caleb Williams



Going for way too cheap in drafts right now. Take him! pic.twitter.com/hpvR1R9ovy — Ethan Kreager (@EthanKreagerFF) June 3, 2026

.X: Genechamberlai2