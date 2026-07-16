Bears' No-Show in Top Receiver Rankings is a Big Problem for Ben Johnson's Offense

With training camp just around the corner, many NFL analysts are working through their preseason rankings of the players and teams, and the Bears seem to be faring well, at least on offense. We saw Caleb Williams narrowly edge Jordan Love in ESPN's top quarterback rankings, and both Joe Thuney and Darnell Wright made the cut in the top ten offensive linemen according to Sports Illustrated.

The Bears' receiver room, however, is a much different story. In ESPN's ranking of the Top 10 NFL wide receivers, compiled through an anonymous polling of coaches, scouts, and executives, not one Chicago Bear made the cut. Worse yet, none of Chicago's receivers got even a single vote.

But that's not all. PFF's wide receiver rankings released on the same day went all the way out to 32 names. Surely in a league of 32 teams the Bears earned just one spot on this list? Wrong. Even Tyreek Hill, who is still recovering from a brutal knee injury, earned an honorable mention in this list, but no Bears.

Is Ben Johnson's offense in trouble?

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson speaks during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 season still needs to be played out on the field, but it's looking like the Bears have their franchise quarterback, a stout offensive line, and one of the five best running back duos in the NFL. These are fantastic things to have, but if the Bears don't have a single receiver who would start for most other teams, does Ben Johnson's offense come with an alarmingly low ceiling in 2026?

It's too early to say for sure, but that can't be completely ruled out. A punishing run game can be neutered by rotating linebackers and safeties closer to the line of scrimmage, and that's exactly what defenses will do to the Bears if they don't fear Chicago's passing game. Sure, there's still Colston Loveland, but even if he continues to develop into a true superstar, it takes more than a dynamic tight end to lead a championship-caliber passing attack. Just look at the Kansas City Chiefs over the last two years.

Simply put, the Bears need their receivers to strike fear into the hearts of defensive coordinators. If they can't, general manager Ryan Poles may come to regret trading DJ Moore away this offseason. A passing attack limited to just one big name can only carry a team so far, and it may not even be far enough to earn a playoff spot in a loaded NFC North division.

Rome Odunze faces a make-or-break season

Chicago Bears WR Rome Odunze runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While this complete no-show in multiple wide receiver rankings is an indictment on the Bears' receiver room as a whole, an especially bright light is being shined on Rome Odunze. The ninth-overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft, Odunze has not lived up to the expectations of a Top 10 pick. His rookie season was full of miscues, but that could be partly explained by the horrendous coaching of the Matt Eberflus regime.

Year 2 started well for Odunze as he racked up 474 yards and five touchdowns in his first seven games, but a midseason injury marred his development for the rest of the year. Additionally, he acquired an alarming habit of dropping routine passes, none more crucial than what should have been a touchdown on the opening drive of the Bears' heartbreaking Divisional round loss to the Rams.

Now in Year 3, Odunze faces a make-or-break season. It's clear that the NFL world has lost faith in him as a former Top 10 pick. Even in CBS Sports' ranking of offensive 'triplets' for the 2026 season, they went with tight end Colston Loveland over Odunze. If by year's end he still hasn't proven to be worthy of the No. 9 pick, he'll very likely hit the trading block in 2027.

Luther Burden may be Chicago's true WR1 in 2026

Chicago Bears WR Luther Burden celebrates a Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not my intention to eulogize Odunze's career before he even plays his 30th regular season game. He could very well break out in Year 3 and become the next Jaxon Smith-Njigba. However, it may not matter as much as it did a year ago, depending on the development from second-year receiver Luther Burden III.

He started slowly as a rookie, but by the end of 2025, Burden appeared to be one of the fastest rising stars among NFL receivers. His strengths as a receiver match what Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions does well, and he headlined Ben Johnson's offense for three years. With that in mind, there's a very real chance that Burden, not Odunze, will be the Bears' WR1 in 2026.

Whether it's Burden or Odunze, however, is immaterial. The Bears just need one of them to have a breakout season in 2026 if they're going to string together consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in 20 years.