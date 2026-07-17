The 4 Reasons Luther Burden is Primed for 'Nuclear Season' with Chicago Bears

When you think about Chicago Bears players who could break out big time in 2026, wide receiver Luther Burden is most definitely among them.

Burden has all he signs of a breakout player going into his second year in the NFL, something The Athletic Show's Dave Helman and Robert Mays pointed out recently.

Mays says there are multiple signs for a Burden breakout season, and Helman began listing them off by citing Burden's yards per route run last season.

"There are so many signifiers of a potential just nuclear season from Luther Burden in Year 2," Mays said.

"My guy had 2.9 yards per route run last year, which is the fourth-highest in the NFL last year among all players, and it's the best among rookies since A.J. Brown's rookie year," Helman said.

Helman then dives into the rest of the reasons to be high on Burden, including the fact that he will have a bigger role with Chicago trading D.J. Moore to the Buffalo Bills.

"You can't guarantee that it's going to continue that way, but that's a trend I'm completely down to buy in on, especially (now that) D.J. Moore is out of Chicago," Helman said.

"The snaps are there, the opportunities are there, the quarterback is there, the coach is there. There's all the potential in the world that this guy blows up in Year 2," Helman added.

So, we have past statistics, head coach Ben Johnson, quarterback Caleb Williams and more opportunities as the four reasons why Burden is primed for big things in 2026.

Expanding on the reasons

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We would also point out Burden had a strong finish to last season with 21 catches for 324 yards and one touchdown in his last four regular season games. The 324 yards were nearly half of his production the entire campaign (652 yards).

If we take Burden's numbers from those last four games and extrapolate them out over 17, that's a 1400-yard season.

The fact of the matter is, Burden is in a great spot and we could not agree more with Helman's points.

Along with the statistics, Burden will be catching passes from an ascending young quarterback in Caleb Williams, and Burden has an elite play-caller in head coach Ben Johnson who seems to be smitten with the former second-round pick.

"He's exactly what we thought we were getting out of the draft last year," the Bears head coach said of Burden in March. "This guy is a dynamic playmaker. He's got some of the best run-after-the-catch in the game right now. I really believe that. We've got to continue to get the ball in his hands as often as we possibly can."

“I’m buying Luther Burden stock right now," Johnson said of Burden at OTAs. “He’s been extremely coachable.”

Potential roadblocks

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Regression for Williams is one reason why we could see Burden fall short of expectations. It's also fair to point out that we really don't know what Burden is yet, so it's certainly possible he regresses, also.

The biggest potential roadblock for Burden's breakout year in our mind is the kind of competition he has for targets with the Bears' No. 1 wide receiver, Rome Odunze, and budding star tight end Colston Loveland.

However, we would not rule out Burden supplanting Odunze as the team's WR1, as the jury is still very much out on the former first-round pick.

Even if he fails to do that, there should still be ample opportunity for Burden to break out during a season in which we project Williams to finish north of 4,000 yards through the air.