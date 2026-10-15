Could Rome Odunze's Struggles Open a Door For Zavion Thomas

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze hasn't lived up to expectations through his first two and a half seasons. He entered the league with massive expectations after he was selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Nevertheless, his career has been eerily similar to another early-round disappointment who was selected five picks earlier. Marvin Harrison Jr. only lasted 33 games in Arizona before they traded him to the Texans for a second-round pick earlier this week.

Career numbers:



Rome Odunze:

-115-1,668-9 in 34 games

-49.1 yards per game

-14.5 yards per reception, 7.6 yards per target



Marvin Harrison Jr.:

-108-1,578-13 in 33 games

-47.8 yards per game

-14.6 yards per reception, 7.8 yards per target — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 14, 2026

Odunze has shown legit flashes of potential, but they've unfortunately come via waves of inconsistency and poor play. He enjoyed one of the best games of his career against the Jets, catching six of seven targets for 94 yards. However, he followed it up with a three-catch (off nine targets), 40-yard, one-lost-fumble clunker against Green Bay.

Five of Odunze's nine career receiving scores came over the first four games of the 2025 campaign. He has only four touchdowns over the other 32 contests (including the Bears' two playoff games last season).

While Ben Johnson and Co. aren't likely to give Odunze the MHJ treatment anytime soon, it's fair to question whether his role could diminish if consistency issues persist. That could potentially open the door for rookie receiver Zavion Thomas to carve out a bigger role on offense.

Zavion Thomas could capitalize on Bears lack of WR production

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas (13) returns a kickoff against the New York Jets during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears surprised the masses when they pulled the trigger on Thomas with the 89th pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. The decision was largely met with confusion, as many expected the LSU product would hear his name called around the fifth round.

Thomas was one of the best return specialists, but many questioned whether he could make an early impact as a pass-catcher. Nevertheless, Johnson saw something he could work with, and the vision was clear as day once he finally made his debut in the preseason finale against Tennessee.

The rookie caught five passes for 140 yards, including an electric 97-yard sprint on Chicago's first play from scrimmage. He also showed some promise on special teams, returning his lone punt return for 39 yards.

The early promise didn't immediately translate to the regular season, but Thomas finally made a dent in the box score in the team's Week 5 loss against the Packers. He was one of their few bright spots (albeit in limited action) on offense.

He finished the contest with an 11-yard catch and an 11-yard run. The stat line doesn't jump off the screen, but his speed was evident. It was also evident in the return game, where he nearly housed a kickoff (gaining 61 yards) at the start of the fourth quarter.

It's also worth noting that Luther Burden III had a quiet start to his rookie campaign before catching fire late last season. As did Colston Loveland. Thomas might not boast the same draft pedigree, but he has plenty of talent in his own right.

While Odunze's size allows him to do things Thomas cannot, the same sentiment can be applied to the latter's speed. With Caleb Williams looking likely to return to the lineup soon, that could unlock Chicago's deep passing game. That could allow the rookie to carve out a bigger role on offense.