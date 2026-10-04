4 Winners and 3 Losers From Bears Week 4 Win Over the Jets

The Chicago Bears continued rolling with an impressive 23-12 win over the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

It might not have always been pretty, but the scoreboard doesn't accurately reflect just how dominant their performance was. They controlled both sides of the line of scrimmage and appear to be a team to be reckoned with in the eventual NFC playoff race.

There was a ton of controversy surrounding who would start at QB for Chicago, and they moved forward with Tyson Bagent despite Case Keenum's Monday night magic. They surely don't regret that decision, given how well the offense operated today (despite some struggles on his end).

Which players helped (and hurt) their stock the most today?

Winner: Rome Odunze

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That was the type of performance we've been waiting to see from Rome Odunze. He led the team with six catches (off 7 targets) for 94 yards, and a few of the grabs were in heavy traffic. Odunze was also potent with the ball in his hands, gaining a healthy amount of RAC on a few occasions.

Aside from his second-quarter interception (and a few other turnover-worthy plays), Bagent looked mostly comfortable navigating the pocket today. This was the most complete game we've seen from their three star pass-catchers (Colston Loveland also had six catches for 57 yards and Luther Burden III had 4 grabs for 63 yards). Odunze stood out with the best performance, though.

Loser: Theo Benedet

Theo Benedet had a rough showing today. The Jets' defensive line had on skates all game, and he was regularly pushed back into Tyson Bagent's lap. They also didn't gain many of their 232 rushing yards going his way.

Ozzy Trapilo will hopefully be back in the lineup for next week's matchup against the Packers. Lukas Van Ness is (finally) enjoying a breakout season, and he might bully Benedet if the Canadian Eagle draws another start there.

Winner: Kyle Monangai

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) runs with the ball against New York Jets safety Dane Belton (6) during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Monangai put the offense on his back against New York. He pummeled the Jets defense for a whopping 30 attempts for 146 yards on the ground to go along with two rushing scores. The 24-year-old also made us look smart by reaching the end zone twice, as that was one of our bold predictions leading up to the contest.

It wasn't always pretty (the Jets defensive line got their shots in on him), but he wore on them as the game progressed. The second-year back is now on pace for 1377 yards with four games in the books. The Bears really might have two backs eclipse the 1,000-yard mark this season, and it wouldn't be shocking to see Monangai lead the backfield in yards before it's all said and done.

Loser: D'Andre Swift

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) loses his footing against New York Jets cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (1) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why did Monangai have as many carries as he did? Presumably because D'Andre Swift fumbled away any potential opportunities after the first drive of the second half. His fumble set the Jets up in a great position just outside the red zone, and they eventually settled for a field goal and cut the lead to 7.

Swift didn't receive another carry from that point onward (after carrying the ball 13 times in the first half). While this fumble wasn't nearly as consequential as his goal-line fumble against Minnesota two weeks ago, it was still unacceptable in a game that shouldn't have been close. The fact that Roschon Johnson spelled Monangai for four carries on the game's final drive was a clear message.

Winner: Bears offensive line besides Benedet

Aside from Benedet, the Bears gained a lot of traction against the Jets' usually stout defensive front today. The Jets entered the game with the league's second-best defense through the first three weeks, and Chicago put up nearly 500 yards today.

They led the way with 232 yards on the ground and only gave up one sack. The Jets' defensive front made a few solid plays against the run early on, but looked gassed late in the contest (89 plays will do that)

Loser: Tyrique Stevenson

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams (18) runs with the ball against Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (29) during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyrique Stevenson was really the defender who had a rough showing today. The cover man got beat deep on a 58-yard score by backup receiver Isaiah Williams midway through the fourth quarter. That was also virtually the only play where New York's offense showed a hint of life.

Unfortunately, Stevenson also failed to haul in what would've been an impressive sideline interception in the second quarter. However, that play at least occurred on third down, so the Jets punted it back to Chicago anyway. Still, this wasn't the type of performance that will allow him to hold onto the starting job once Kyler Gordon is back in the lineup.

Winner: Dennis Allen

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on from the sideline in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another dominant performance on the defensive side of the ball from Dennis Allen's unit. He deserves his flowers for the third week in a row, as Chicago only allowed 157 yards. They held quarterback Geno Smith, who came into the game leading the league with a 75% completion percentage, to only 8 completions on 15 attempts.

Sure, the Jets had a few injuries on offense, but it was still an utterly dominant performance from the first snap onward. Garrett Wilson had only 3 grabs for 27 yards. Kenyon Sadiq didn't catch any of his four targets.

Notably, the Jets were also 0/7 on third down. Allen was in his bag with the defensive looks, and Smith looked lost. The Bears have quietly settled in as one of the league's best defenses since giving up 37 points against the Panthers in Week 1. With them down two key players in the secondary, Coby Bryant and Gordon, Allen deserves a world of credit for that.