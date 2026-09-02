Ryan Poles and Bears Personnel Beating the Bushes as Well as Anyone

Keeping safety Skyler Thomas, long snapper Beau Gardner, defensive tackle Jayden Loving and initially tight end Hayden Large for the initial 53-man roster after cuts represented a first for Bears GM Ryan Poles.

Never before had he kept four undrafted rookies after the initial roster cutdown to 53. The most had been three in 2022 with A.J. Thomas, Jack Sanborn and Jaylon Jones. Since then, the only undrafteds to make it as rookies were Jahdae Walker last year and QB Tyson Bagent in 2023.

They did have other undrafted rookies after the initial cutdown by picking up waived players, but never more after their initial roster cutdown.

Is it a sign of progress, or a sign they're going backwards to have more undrafted players? This can be taken two different ways.

If undrafted players can make the roster over other players, it can say they're not drafting or signing players who are very good. However, it can also mean the scouting department has simply come up with a few gems..

All 45 UDFAs from the 2026 class who made an NFL initial 53-man roster:



ARI: Wydett Williams Jr., S, Ole Miss

ATL: Malcolm DeWalt IV, CB, Akron

ATL: Jack Strand, QB, Minnesota State Moorhead

BAL: Ethan Burke, OLB, Texas

BAL: Joe Fagnano, QB, UConn

CAR: Aaron Hall, DT, Duke

CAR:… — Ryan Paganetti (@RyanPaganetti) August 31, 2026

Bears coach Ben Johnson chose to pass out accolades to the scouts.

“It goes back to Ryan and his crew in the selection process," Johnson said. "The character, that really is what stands out the most. We have guys that love football. They are smart individuals. We've got a number of undrafted free agents that ended up making the team this year. I think we had four. That might be the most in the NFL."

It is the most. Carolina, Houston, Tampa Bay and Kansas City tied for second most with three.

The Bears kept 11 rookies on their initial roster, including 4 UDFAs: S Skyler Thomas, LS Beau Gardner, DT Jayden Loving, and TE Hayden Large https://t.co/MVyngLftnt — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 30, 2026

"That's credit to them. That's a credit to Ryan and his staff for identifying those players. Then, of course, we feel really strongly about the guys that we selected in the draft as well. We're prioritizing football character, and I think we've seen that throughout that draft class.

Loving might be the real find. His play throughout training camp and at the end of preseason stood out. Perhaps it was less consistent than sixth-round pick Jordan van den Berg, but was difficult to ignore nonetheless.

“I think we talk about the way that we're coaching the defensive line play this year," Johnson said. "When you see some young guys come in, whether it's van den Berg, Loving, Jam (Jamree Kromah) at the D-End spot, when you see them do their best to apply that technique, and you see them have results, I think it's a beautiful thing.

Van den Berg 10.0 RAS Loving 9.93 RAS 🐻🔽 — Jeff Kendall (@JeffKendall19) August 30, 2026

"He's one of those guys that, he's young, he's impressionable, he's trying to do everything the coaching staff asks, and you see him have success and results from it. I think it's exciting. He's a guy that comes around the building; he's got a smile on his face. I don't think I've ever seen him in a bad mood. And yet when he hits the grass, he flips a switch, and he's a darn good defensive player. We think he's got a chance to really grow and develop, and hopefully each week we continue to see him ascend to where he's going to be able to be a productive player for us.”

Thomas wound up playing more reps than all but four Bears players on the roster in preseason and ranked 12th on Pro Football Focus' list of top NFL preseason grades. PFF's Gordoin McGuiness also noted how he had one of the better special teams grades, as well.

Here's the player that's going to make the 53-man roster that #dabears fans are still undervaluing. Give him a little developmental time and he could be starting by mid-season with Coby Bryant out for the year.

Skyler Thomas is an absolute stud in coverage, in field vision, and… pic.twitter.com/z8huBLo35B — Adam Mason (@Bear_Down_Adam) August 30, 2026

The fact Gardner made the team spoke to what the Bears think about his long snapping. There were other veteran long snappers available after roster cuts but they stuck with the rookie from Georgia.

As for Large, he was only on the 53-man for a brief period and was put on injured reserve as the Bears brought linebacker Jack Sanborn off the practice squad in that roster spot. Still, for a fourth tight end to get on the list initially is an accomplishment considering the other three tight ends on the roster are Cole Kmet, Colston Loveland and Sam Roush.

Getting younger can be better, although it's a fine line to walk. The Bears were not even among the youngest half of the league after cuts. They rank 20th youngest at 26 years and 335 days. So getting more youth on the roster helps, as long as it comes without diminishing quality.

This year, anyway, it would appear they've accomplished this.

The average age of each NFL roster



Oldest: Atlanta Falcons

Youngest: Miami Dolphins



Via @billsperos pic.twitter.com/n1JtwuhFh4 — RotoWire (@RotoWire) September 1, 2026