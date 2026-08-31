Takeaways From Bears Personnel Moves Leading into the Final Roster

The Chicago Bears' 2026 season opener is still two weeks away, but the NFL cutdown deadline has finally passed, and the Bears trimmed down to their initial 53-man roster on Sunday. While there were a handful of big surprises from the Bears' roster cuts, most of the personnel moves went according to expectations.

While the roster will still be in a little bit of flux over the next two weeks, what we see now is pretty close to what we'll get on opening day. With that in mind, here are four takeaways from the Bears' personnel moves leading into their finalized roster.

1. The 2026 Chicago Bears are a true meritocracy

Chicago Bears DT Jordan van den Berg makes a tackle in a preseason game. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you were expecting the Bears to make roster decisions based on time in the NFL or draft positioning, you were dead wrong. This Bears team is a true meritocracy in the sense that every roster spot was 100% earned by each man's proven abilities. The most obvious example of this is the trade of Gervon Dexter to the Atlanta Falcons, a clear vote of confidence in the ability of sixth-round rookie Jordan van den Berg, among others.

It has to be a comforting thought for Bears fans, knowing that head coach Ben Johnson isn't in the business of playing favorites or rewarding vets with roster spots just because they've been in the league longer or were selected with a premium draft pick.

2. Ben Johnson wants to lean on the tight end position group

Chicago Bears TE Colston Loveland celebrates a touchdown with TE Cole Kmet. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As expected, the Bears included four tight ends on their initial 53-man roster after the cutdown deadline passed: Cole Kmet, who is entering his seventh season, Colston Loveland, third-round rookie Sam Roush, and undrafted rookie Hayden Large. The Bears used more 12-and 13-personnel groupings on offense than almost anyone else last year, and it's clear that they're only going to lean even harder into this offensive identity.

That's a good thing, by the way. With bigger bodies on the field, the run game benefits from better blocking out in front, but it also confuses the defense. These tight ends are all more than capable pass catchers as well as blockers, especially Loveland and Kmet, and the defense can't sell out to stop the run just because they see these guys on the field at the same time.

3. Ozzy Trapilo is a true iron man

Chicago Bears TE Cole Kmet celebrates a touchdown with OT Ozzy Trapilo. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ozzy Trapilo's improbable return from injury continues to amaze me. The second-year offensive tackle ruptured his patellar tendon a little less than eight months ago, yet he made the initial 53-man roster, which means there's a very real chance that he's going to be out there on the field for the Bears' season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Remember, a ruptured patellar tendon is one of the most catastrophic injuries in football, especially for big men. Most players don't even resume football activity for at least nine months after suffering the injury. But Trapilo was cleared for individual drills after just seven months. He is the true iron man of the Chicago Bears, and he's proven that Caleb Williams' Avengers nickname for him is well deserved.

4. Bears' rookie class is shaping up to be a special one

Chicago Bears S Dillon Thieneman after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When all is said and done, this year's crop of rookies may end up near the top of the Bears' best draft classes of the last decade. Not only did every drafted rookie make the final roster, including sixth-round pick Jordan van den Berg, who was considered an extremely raw prospect going into the draft, but so did four undrafted rookies: defensive back Skyler Thomas, tight end Hayden Large, long snapper Beau Gardner, and defensive tackle Jayden Loving.

Of course, not all these players will be long-term, core contributors to the team. Some of them may not even make it to the final roster ahead of the regular season opener. But the fact that 11 rookies made the initial 53-man roster is a testament to just how much Ryan Poles has improved when it comes to identifying talent in the draft.