Safeties Who Could Have Bears' Interest at This Week's Senior Bowl

One primary issue facing Bears GM Ryan Poles coming out of their comeback season is settling the safety situation.

It's not every team that has an All-Pro and a complete demon of a defender in the season finale, and then, before they ever play again, must go without both of them as well as their backups.

This is what the Bears faced with Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker out of contract, as well as Jonathan Owens and Elijah Hicks. Byard led the NFL in interceptions, while no one has had a greater tackle total in this postseason than Brisker did with 14 against the Rams.

"We're going to take a step back and evaluate that and put that puzzle together," Poles said. "It's actually four safeties that are not under contract for next year. I have a lot of faith in our process that we'll do that."

I’ve been thinking a lot about a lot about Jaquan Brisker. He plays so hard. He’s honest. He’s forthright. He has great value to an organization. He’s a guy you keep. That dude cares. He never takes a day off. Sign him. — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) January 20, 2026

With money and cap space an issue now for the Bears, it would seem unlikely all four would return.

Replacing at least one with a capable rookie, if not two of them, would be possible in the draft.

This week's Senior Bowl practices and game will put only a few on display as most of the better ones will not participate. Here's who they can see practicing and playing among safeties at Mobile, Ala.

In his biggest game as a Bear Jaquan Brisker played his best game as a Bear.



He was all over the field stopping the run playing well in coverage and even pressuring the QB.



Should the Bears re-sign Brisker? #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/k0lLtDYYgB — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) January 20, 2026

Kamari Ramsey, USC

Graded as the fifth-best safety this year by ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper, and a second-round pick on Mock Draft Data Base's big board, Ramsey is a good all-purpose safty at 5-11 1/2, 199 pounds. The UCLA crosstown transfer made two interceptions, 11 pass breakups, while getting in on 133 tackles.

"He needs to get a bit stronger as a tackler, but Ramsey has outstanding instincts and always seems to be in the right place at the right time," wrote Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick in analyzing the safety class.

Kamari Ramsey (6’0 199) USC



+ Versatility to play corner or safety

+ Great timing at the catch point

+ Rarely missed tackles this year with just a 3.2% missed tackle rate

+ Recovery speed

+ 77.1 coverage grade in 2025 and an 88.1 grade in 2024

+ Doesn’t turn 22 years old until… pic.twitter.com/0p8I7kipQc — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) January 27, 2026

Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

Would the Bears replace Brisker, a Penn State product, with another Penn State safety? Wheatley was graded fifth-best safety in this draft by ESPN's draft analyst Stephen Muench and PFF's Trevor Sikkema places him seventh in this year's safety class. Mock Draft Data Base considers the 6-2 1/2, 201-pounder a pick worthy of the late second round. With six interceptions and six pass breakups, he can fill either strong or free safety role the Bears have.

Zakee Wheatley (6’3 200) Penn State



+ Good size and length

+ Route anticipation

+ 82.7 run defense grade in 2025

+ Zero career penalties

+ Over 2,100 career snaps

+ Highly productive the last two seasons with 170 tackles, 1 sack, 4 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble

+ Ball… pic.twitter.com/IxlER4SAQQ — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) January 25, 2026

Bud Clark, TCU

A deep safety type at 6-1, 185, who is considered a well-tested, late fourth-rounder to early fifth by Mock Draft Data Base, he played for six seasons, piling up a whopping 61 games played and 15 interceptions, while breaking up 21 passes.

Just watched this video and damn near cried because @ClarkJadarius will never suit up as a Frog again.



I’ve been a Day 1 Bud Clark Stan (check my bio) pic.twitter.com/DfyZGlfcSm — TCU Carter Boys (@TCUCarterBoys) January 3, 2026

V.J. Payne, Kansas State

Appropriately named for a safety who hits, Payne is big at 6-3, 210 and can use his height well in the passing game with four interceptions, 10 pass breakups and four forced fumbles in his four seasons.

Kansas State safety VJ Payne is gonna end up being one of my favorite players in the class

He’s just cool as shit pic.twitter.com/XI8VwtGHX7 — LouisVDuffleBag (@gIocktapus) January 21, 2026

Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

Considered a third-round talent on Mock Draft Data Base's big board, the 6-foot-3/4, 211-pounder can be in the box or back deep. He had eight interceptions, 15 pass breakups and for only three seasons.

South Carolina DB Jalen Kilgore with the PBU from the nickel spot. He was listed on the #Panthers dot com site as a player to watch. pic.twitter.com/rDQPPEk5LZ — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) January 27, 2026

DeShon Singleton, Nebraska

Probably more of a strong safety type at 6-2 1/2, 212, he had three interceptions and eight pass breakups in four seasons and is considered a fifth-round type by Mock Draft Data Base

DeShon Singleton stood out to DC John Butler in the Michigan State win.



"I thought it was his most physical game," Butler said.



The 6-3, 210-pounder was everywhere, recording 6 tackles while picking off Aidan Chiles twice in the second quarter.



🔗: https://t.co/iurCRIoCpQ pic.twitter.com/HG7EqKx78x — Steve Marik (@Steve_Marik) October 8, 2025

Michael Taffee, Texas

Considered the draft's 13th best safety according to Pro Football Focus, he is 5-11 1/2, 193 and Mock Draft Data Base has him rated as a fourth-round pick.

Michael Taaffe interception to Celine Dion.



From Walk-On to Texas legend for LIFE. Thank you Mookie!!!!! 🤘🤘🤘 Hookem! https://t.co/SFuT6MQ4M9 pic.twitter.com/m5GHknpbiN — Michelle (@michellelynnn94) November 29, 2025

