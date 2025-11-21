Scary scenario building for Bears' defense against Aaron Rodgers
The Bears may have found a way to get the ball out of Aaron Rodgers' hand Sunday, even if he does play.
It's not really what they want, though.
The Pittsburgh Steelers normally need no invitation to run the football but this year is different, and the Bears might provide it because of their injury report. More could be known by early afternoon on Friday with the injury report but it could also be a gametime scenario.
Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen could be going into the game with very few desirable options at linebacker.
Perhaps their most valuable defensive player this year has been linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, after his switch to weakside linebacker. It's been especially critical with T.J. Edwards out much of this season with hamstring issues.
Now, Edmunds has had to sit out two straight practices with what seems to be the Bears' injury of the year, a groin issue. Edwards remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Noah Sewell has been valued as a run-stopping linebacker and their strongside, but has had to play the middle with Edwards out. He is Pro Football Focus' lowest-graded linebacker in the league against the pass, but the Bears like to get as many dime and nickel packages on the field as they can, so it hasn't been a huge factor.
But Sewell hasn't practiced this week due to an elbow issue.
Weak options for Bears
If none of them are available by gametime—it would be shocking if Edwards is after two missed games and no practices this week—then the situation looks rather grim.
D'Marco Jackson has had to play 32 downs on defense because of injuries, but wasn't even on the team until the regular season began. They have Amen Ogbongbemiga, the veteran who is a key special teams player, but has logged only 15 defensive plays in his two Bears seasons. In fact, Ogbongbemiga has only been in on defense only 34 plays over the last four seasons after he was in 110 plays as a rookie with the Chargers.
Many have wanted to see rookie fourth-round pick Ruben Hyppolite II get more chances to play. He has only been on the field 18 downs of defense because he hasn't been as good at playing the position as the four linebackers ahead of him.
It could be a week for elevating Carl Jones Jr. off the practice squad, or they could even try to turn to their new option. That's former Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin. A ninth-year player and 2023 special teams Pro Bowl designee, he is the only backup with extensive experience in the league, but obviously hasn't played in the Bears' scheme. A starter for the Lions in 2021, he was a backup every other year of his career and just arrived Tuesday in Chicago.
With a patchwork linebacker crew possible for the Bears, the Steelers would be foolish not to test the Bears defense with their running game, thereby taking the ball out of the hands of their 41-year-old, injured quarterback.
The Steelers have run it only the 28th most times, 22.9 times a game. They had been top 10 in rushing attempts from 2022-24 and haven't been this low in attempts since 2020. They're obviously trying to maximize their limited time with Rodgers at quarterback.
Letting him hand off a lot will save on his wrist and challenge the Bears where they could be weakest So the Bears do get the ball out of Rodgers' hand but at what cost?
Rodgers' invitation to check down
Not having their top three linebackers also invites something else. It invites passes to tight ends and backs. Rodgers needs no invitation for this.
He has three tight ends to throw to: Jonnu Smith, Pat Freiermuth, and hulking Georgia third-year player Darnell Washington. They can line up with three tight ends and use it as a running or passing formation.
“I think in general, the tight end position that they have is a very talented group," Allen said Thursday. "They all have a unique skillset and they use them all in different ways. So I think our ability to defend these tight ends is going to be important in this game. Each one of them has a different skillset and things that they do really well. It all presents a lot of challenges for us.”
Washington seems to run like a tank rolling downhill.
"He's really athletic, he can run and he's tough to get down," Allen said. "So, we're going to need, when they throw the ball to him, we're going to need a lot of hats around the ball.”
Rodgers' second favorite target after DK Metcalf, who is built like a tight end but moves like a wide receiver, is running back Kenneth Gainwell. They have targeted him 42 times and have thrown 28 times to starting back Jaylen Warren.
Backs and tight ends means a tremendous challenge for Dennis Allen's linbackers, whoever that may be for this game.
Allen was asked Thursday what he'll do with all of the defensive backs he suddenly has available if Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson play this week, especially after C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been so effective in the slot.
"Give us as many good football players as you can give us, and then that's our job to figure out how to get them on the field and put them in positions to make plays," he said. "So, we've always been excited about being able to do that and work with those guys.”
Don't be shocked to see them in dime packages with Gardner-Johnson or Gordon or even Jonathan Owens coming in and playing a hybrid linebacker position.
It might be their best option for this week with so many injured linebackers.