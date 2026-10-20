Should the Bears Start Luke Newman or Jordan McFadden in Place of Jonah Jackson?

Many feared the worst when Bears right guard Jonah Jackson went down with a hip injury in the team's Week 6 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The 29-year-old might not get as much credit as Joe Thuney or Darnell Wright, but he's a Pro Bowl-caliber player (and legitimate road-grader) in his own right. He was immediately listed as doubtful to return, which struck fear in the hearts of the fanbase.

However, the Bears appear to have dodged a bullet with Jackson's injury timeline. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports the star right guard is week-to-week with a hip flexor injury.

He'll obviously miss Thursday night's clash against New England, but could have an outside chance to play (thanks to an 11-day break) for the team's Week 8 Monday night matchup with the Seahawks.

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears offensive line Jonah Jackson (73) against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson's injury will certainly hurt in the short term. To their credit, the Bears have quality interior depth that will let them survive the loss, though.

Luke Newman took over for Jackson against Atlanta, and he held his own against Atlanta's aggressive defensive front. You could make a strong case that he's not the strongest candidate to take over the job in the meantime, though.

Jordan McFadden played admirably in the Divisional Round last season

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears guard Jordan McFadden (74) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Jordan McFadden's name rings a bell, you probably remember him starting at left guard in the Divisional Round matchup against the Rams last season. It was a shocking decision at the time, as the Bears moved LG Joe Thuney to left tackle for an injured Ozzy Trapilo.

They felt better about having McFadden, who played two regular-season snaps and spent much of the year on the practice squad, in the lineup over Theo Benedet, who started eight games at left tackle. While Jared Verse's presence surely played a role in the decision, the Rams' interior defensive line was also far from permeable.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney (62) blocks for quarterback Caleb Williams (18) against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) during the first quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McFadden promptly made them look smart for showing confidence in him, too. The Bears might've left with a disappointing 20-17 loss, but their offense looked the part despite the frigid defeat. They put up 417 yards and averaged 5.1 yards per play. The former practice squad guard didn't look out of place, either.

The Bears saw enough from McFadden to reward him with a one-year extension (despite already having quality depth along the line) this offseason. They clearly liked what he put on tape.

Sure, Newman played well against the Falcons. He'd probably do the same against the Patriots' defensive front (although Milton Williams' speed could give him trouble).

However, McFadden already proved he can hold his own in a tougher test, and that's exactly what the Bears will have if Jackson isn't ready by the time they take on Seattle. He should get the first crack at the starting job for however long Jackson is out of action.