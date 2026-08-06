Power Ranking the Chicago Bears' Projected Offensive Starters by Importance

A high-powered offense isn't a characteristic that historically comes to mind with the Chicago Bears. However, there's reason to believe that's what they'll have with head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams leading the way.

While those two are the clear headliners, virtually every position group on offense is among the league's best as well. They boast a strong roster that looks poised to cement their status as a contender if they can build on last season's performance.

Their wealth of talent makes it a bit difficult to narrow down their importance in relation to one another. Still, I attempted to do just that with this power ranking.

11. Kalif Raymond

Jul 29, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) runs on the field during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I almost went with Cole Kmet as a second starting TE here, as I think he'll be a bigger part of the offense than the WR3 position will be. However, three-receiver sets will probably have a slight edge in playing time over two-TE sets, so I went that route here.

Kalif Raymond's experience gives him a leg up on the WR3 competition over Jahdae Walker and Zavion Thomas. However, the fact that Walker and Thomas are available and will be involved in the offense in their own right means that Raymond (and whoever is playing the WR3 spot on a given play) is easily the least important offensive starter of the group. The Bears' passing attack will largely run through the big three (more on them later...).

10. Garrett Bradbury

Jun 9, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive lineman Jaren Kump (L) and Garrett Bradbury (R) train during Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We've already entered the "it would be quite the loss if he were to miss time" tier. However, with second-round pick Logan Jones waiting in the wings, the loss would be far from catastrophic. After all, Bradbury is entering a contract year and is a major long shot to be re-signed after the season. He's a one-year rental and, barring a complete disaster, Jones is the Bears' future at center.

The rookie will surely experience his fair share of growing pains whenever he gets in the lineup. However, with Jones being 24 years old and having 51 collegiate starts under his belt (at the University of Iowa, no less), he's as NFL-ready as they come. Bradbury's experience gives him a clear edge in the center competition, but Jones would hold his own.

9. Braxton Jones

Jul 31, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones (70) walks on the field during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The left tackle competition is far from complete. Braxton Jones is the leader in the clubhouse, but both Jedrick Wills and Kiran Amegadjie have been getting a healthy dose of first-team reps at training camp. The importance of them getting the position right cannot be understated, as whoever wins the job will be protecting Caleb Williams' blindside.

I think Jones will ultimately come out on top in the battle, but the fact that Wills has started a lot of games for Cleveland would at least instill some confidence that he could hold down the fort if forced into the lineup. For what it's worth, Ozzy Trapilo would rank higher on this list if he were healthy, even with a relatively small sample size last season.

8. D'Andre Swift

Jun 9, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs with the ball during Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai are probably going to have a 1A/1B dynamic when it comes to the running back rotation this season. I actually think there are a few reasons to believe the latter could grab a much bigger piece of the pie this season, including the fact that Swift is entering a contract year.

However, there are some things that he can do that Monangai hasn't proven he can yet. They'd miss Swift's pass-catching ability and home-run potential (although the rook made his fair share of big plays last season as well). The fact that they don't have any stability behind them also amplifies both of their importance to the offense.

7. Jonah Jackson

Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears guard Jonah Jackson (73) reacts during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

General manager Ryan Poles' decision to trade a sixth-round pick for Jonah Jackson last offseason was largely overshadowed by their acquiring Joe Thuney for a fourth-round pick the next day. However, it was easily one of his best moves since becoming the Chicago Bears' general manager. He's coming off a Pro Bowl-caliber season and is one of the more underrated starters on the Bears' offense.

With that said, the Bears do have solid depth on the interior. While losing Jackson would hurt (especially in the running game), Jordan McFadden held his own against the Rams' stout defensive front in the divisional round matchup. Luke Newman also held his own against a similarly stout Steelers' defensive line after Jackson got hurt last season. They're both solid backups who would provide stable play in a pinch.

6. Rome Odunze

Jun 11, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) run on the field during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first of the big three is off the board... and he and the next one are somewhat interchangeable. The Bears' passing game will be leaning heavily on Rome Odunze taking the next step this season. They survived without him in the five games he missed last season, but that was with DJ Moore in the lineup.

The Bears aren't afforded the luxury of being three superb wide receivers deep this season. Johnson would still be able to scheme their other pass-catchers open, but it would make life significantly more difficult on the offense. If Odunze can stay healthy, he could be in for a HUGE breakout season.

5. Luther Burden III

Jul 29, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) runs on the field during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of breakout seasons, Odunze's counterpart could definitely be on the precipice of one in his own right. Luther Burden III is one of the league's most popular candidates to blow up the stat sheets in year two.

He gets a slight edge over Odunze because his speed and RAC ability stand out among his peers. While Zavion Thomas has wheels, he has yet to prove that speed (or any aspect of his game, for that matter) can translate to the pros. Burden's explosiveness could be the key to the ignition when it comes to Chicago's offense.

4. Colston Loveland

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs after the catch as Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) defends during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end Colston Loveland probably has the highest ceiling (and highest floor) among the Bears' weapons. Clearly, that's saying a lot. With him developing into Williams' most trusted target down the stretch, he's easily the team's most important pass-catcher heading into 2026.

The Bears offense would survive with Cole Kmet being the only healthy option at TE, but the passing game would take a MAJOR hit without Loveland in the lineup. Williams hyped up Loveland at the podium this week, saying that he can be one of the league's best tight ends. Biased? Sure. Wrong? Not in the slightest.

3. Darnell Wright

Jul 31, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) walks on he field during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darnell Wright cemented his status as one of the league's premier offensive tackles during the 2025 campaign, and he did it with a torn ligament in his elbow for much of the season. The scariest part for opposing defenses? At only 25 years old, he's still only scratching the surface on how good he can become.

Could they survive with Theo Benedet in his place? Probably, but the offense would take a massive hit in both the running and passing games. There's a reason they made him the league's highest-paid right tackle. That second-team All-Pro will probably turn into a first-team All-Pro nod this season.

2. Joe Thuney

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney (62) blocks for quarterback Caleb Williams (18) against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) during the first quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with Wright's recent emergence, left guard Joe Thuney is still the most important cog on the Bears' stout offensive line. The NFL's reigning (and inaugural) Protector of the Year proved that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank last season, and the 33-year-old will probably return to his elite level of play in 2026.

Again, the Bears have really solid depth along the interior of their offensive line. I've seen some people even say that Newman could be his successor at guard when he decides to hang up the boots. That day won't come for a few years, though, and the Bears will be better off for it. Thuney's importance to the overall success is significant.

1. Caleb Williams

Jul 29, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass the ball during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Was there ever any doubt? Quarterback Caleb Williams is already one of the league's most exciting young playmakers, and he hasn't gotten close to reaching his otherworldly ceiling. The Bears are in a favorable position where their best player (with all due respect to Thuney) also happens to play the most important position in sports. Only a few teams can make that statement, and they're all perennial contenders.

Bagent is a fine backup. That doesn't matter, though. Williams is the franchise. The Bears are only going to go as far as he'll take them.