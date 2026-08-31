Biggest Surprises From Final Chicago Bears Roster Cuts

The Chicago Bears cut down their initial 53-man roster for the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, and they made a few surprising moves to get there.

However, it's important to note that a few more surprises could still be coming, as they might make additional moves after scouring the waiver wire for additional contributors. Players on the roster bubble should still be holding onto their seats tightly over the next 48 hours.

The Bears boast a strong roster with a ton of depth across the board. That makes cutting down the roster much more difficult than it has been in year's past.

Which moves stood out as the most surprising from the roster cut-down?

Cutting Terell Smith

Chicago Bears defensive back Terell Smith (32) runs drills during a joint training camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bears first cut of the day was also one of their most surprising ones. Cornerback Terell Smith has always been a solid player when healthy. He's flashed potential filling in for Tyrique Stevenson over the first three years of his career. Unfortunately, he's never been healthy for long enough to prove his worth to the Bears. The writing was on the wall for him once they landed Clark Phillips III in the trade for Gervn Dexter Sr.

With Kyler Gordon's outlook already being murky, they couldn't find room for another injury-prone cornerback in their secondary. I'd like to say that he's a strong candidate to return to the practice squad, but it's tough to gauge how Ben Johnson and Dennis Allen view him based on how little they've seen him play. With his talent, he'll definitely land on his feet somewhere, though.

Cutting Salvon Ahmed over Roschon Johnson

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears running back Salvon Ahmed (36) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one might not be a shocker, but running back Salvon Ahmed was still one of the Bears' top performers on offense this preseason. He outplayed Roschon Johnson every step of the way since training camp began. However, the latter stuck around due to the impact he brings to special teams. Ahmed also didn't do himself any favors by getting hurt ahead of the preseason finale against Tennessee.

With that said, the Bears shouldn't have any issues getting Ahmed back on the practice squad (which was presumably a factor in their decision). He's a 27-year-old running back who doesn't bring much value in the third phase (outside of his background in the return game). Roschon Johnson is still barely holding onto his roster spot, as the running back position is one the team could definitely address on waivers (especially if they have any concerns about Monangai's status for Week One).

Cutting Kaden Davis

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Kaden Davis (27) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one wasn't a massive shocker to us, but it was still one of the Bears' more surprising cuts. Receiver Kaden Davis was another one of Chicago's training camp standouts, and he followed it up with a strong performance in the preseason opener.

However, he failed to build on that performance, catching only one pass for five yards the rest of the way. The odds were unfortunately always stacked against him in a crowded receiver room. He had to play lights out to convince them to keep six wideouts. The fact that they probably liked their odds of getting him back on the practice squad was probably the deciding factor in cutting him.

Only keeping four linebackers

Aug 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) tackles Cleveland Browns wide receiver Blake Whiteheart (86) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many were also surprised that the Bears kept only four linebackers on the active roster. I'm not sure anyone expected a 6/4 disparity between the number of safeties they kept (counting Coby Bryant, since he wasn't on IR) and linebackers. They shockingly cut ties with both Jack Sanborn and Ruben Hyppolite II, who are coming off strong preseason performances.

Sanborn seems like a lock to make it back to the practice squad if he clears waivers. The same can be said for Hyppolite if they like what they saw from him this preseason (which I imagine they did). However, there is a real chance one or both of them don't clear waivers. Sanborn is a beast on special teams, and Hyppolite was an athletic freak who they selected in the fourth round only one year ago.

Cutting Marcus Davenport over Jamree Kromah

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) runs against Chicago Bears defensive line Jamree Kromah (59) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one wouldn't be at all surprising if your only knowledge of the two players is from watching the preseason games. Edge rusher Jamree Kromah earned his roster spot, and it's great to see him make the initial cut. He was easily the Bears' best defensive player this preseason. Meanwhile, Marcus Davenport was MIA. He didn't take part in the preseason after being signed on August 17.

At the same time, both Ben Johnson and Dennis Allen hyped up the veteran shortly after he was brought on board. With the Bears' lack of depth at edge rusher, he was expected to grab a roster spot. Still, it's worth noting that Tanoh Kpassagnon was on their practice squad last season and got called up to play in four games. They might take a similar path with Davenport.

Keeping three non-special teams undrafted rookies

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears safety Skyler Thomas (38) intercepts the ball intended for Cincinnati Bengals tight end Jack Endries (84) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears technically have four undrafted rookies on their 53-man roster. Nobody saw that coming, as long snapper Beau Gardner was really the only undrafted rookie who had a clear shot to make the final roster. Defensive tackle Jayden Loving earned his spot with a strong preseason performance, and safety Skyler Thomas also flashed.

Unfortunately, tight end Hayden Large reportedly could miss some time with a core injury that he suffered in practice on Tuesday (potentially landing him on IR tomorrow). However, he still made the initial cut, and the team will surely keep him around for further development.