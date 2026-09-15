The Biggest Decision Ben Johnson Got Right Against Panthers and What it Means Moving Forward

Contrary to the belief of second-guessers, the biggest decision Ben Johnson made in Sunday's 59-37 win over Carolina had nothing to do with going for it on fourth down from his own 21 in the second quarter.

That one decision should be put in a box and buried, never to be spoken of again. Of course, it won't be simply because of who Johnson is. He said so himself afterward as he sought to defend the indefensible.

A 59-point effort on offense never hinged on one in-game Bears decision by Johnson or defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, but he did make one huge decision and it seems the right one based on results from the win. Then again, he didn't have much choice at the point he made it.

The decision was moving forward with Braxton Jones as starting left tackle as Ozzy Trapilo's replacement. They really made it in the offseason but there was plenty of time for Jones to lose the position. He didn't. His competition wasn't exactly devastating, and they eventually cut Kiran Amegadjie and Jedrick Wills. Neither is on a 53-man roster elsewhere, Amegadjie landing on the Eagles practice squad and Wills on Buffalo's. They also even gave Theo Benedet a quick glance at the end of preseason.

Braxton Jones: Franchise Left Tackle



Folks, this is not the same Braxton Jones as 3 years ago



I believe he has developed in technique, IQ, and play strength



They said his bench press, back squat, Melvins, and Powerclean max all took major leaps this offseason.



His work this… pic.twitter.com/BEnyHsaZ84 — Black Ditka (@LostHebrew_Dre) September 9, 2026

They could have traded for another tackle but they went with Jones and trusted the work he did in rehab and in the offseason with former Saints tackle Terron Armstead.

How did it work out for them?

In Week 1, the decisive factor in the game was the Bears' running game. Everyone will look at the pinpoint Caleb Williams pass to Cole Kmet or one to Jahdae Walker for touchdowns, but the Bears ran the ball for more yards than anyone in the NFL and rank No. 1 in rushing EPA.

61-yard TD run by Kyle Monangai. Bears are over 200+ rushing yards and have 5 rushing TDs pic.twitter.com/RZ70kEqCnz — Dave (@davebftv) September 13, 2026

"I thought Caleb came out pretty hot in this game but I think really, when you look at the stat sheet, the story of the game ended up being the rushing," Johnson said afterward. "And, so, offensive line, shout out to them. But it was collective with the tight ends. The receivers were blocking their tails off as well. And ‘Swifty’ (D’Andre Swift) and (Kyle) Monongai both were able to do a great job there. Caleb added quite a bit with his feet also."

Jones didn't exactly shine in the view of Pro Football Focus as a pass blocker in the game, although he was sufficient by not allowing a sack and only one hurry. The Bears would take that every week from him that they have him out there.

The name Braxton Jones just makes my blood boil. Can’t wait till he gone — Josh (@HugheBlackman) September 13, 2026

Where Braxton Jones ranked in run-block win rate

However, Jones ranked No. 1 in the NFL for Week 1 in ESPN's run-block win rate for tackles, at least for those who blocked a minimum of 14 running plays. Mike McGlinchey actually came out one spot ahead of Jones overall, but he only blocked 13 runs. The Broncos were behind and had to pass all game.

Jones was 20-for-21 at wins while blocking running plays, said ESPN. He was at 95%.

Going forward this means the Bears might have someone in place who they can believe will do a reasonable job of getting runs blocked. It's critical because Johnson's offense revolves around the run and play-action. They need someone dependable in this regard.

Really like this bite from Braxton Jones yesterday after we learned he will be the #Bears starting LT on Sunday in Carolina.



It shouldn't get lost that this fifth-round draft pick will be making his fifth straight opening start.



"I'm incredibly proud of myself," he said pic.twitter.com/xS9wyQaLz3 — Natalie Spala (@_nataliespala) September 9, 2026

As for how this impacts the future, nothing is ever certain in the NFL. He could struggle against Minnesota, but at least for the opener the decision was vital.

Eventually, they might have Trapilo healthy and ready to go as starter again, but for now the decision to use Jones as winner of the tackle battle helped win the one game over Carolina because he got the job done as a run blocker and it was run blocking that determined who won the game.

Jones even came up with an injury in the game but was fine and quickly returned.

It won't be as easy going forward because not all defenses will struggle to stop the run, but it could prove to be only a stop-gap decision. This depends on Trapilo's continued rehab and Jones' continued ability to at least block well in the running game.

Braxton Jones walked off the field, but was down for a bit. Garrett Bradbury went over the top of himpic.twitter.com/w3lAek1RYs — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️✶ (@_MarcusD3_) September 13, 2026