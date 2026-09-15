The Biggest Decision Ben Johnson Got Right Against Panthers and What it Means Moving Forward
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Contrary to the belief of second-guessers, the biggest decision Ben Johnson made in Sunday's 59-37 win over Carolina had nothing to do with going for it on fourth down from his own 21 in the second quarter.
That one decision should be put in a box and buried, never to be spoken of again. Of course, it won't be simply because of who Johnson is. He said so himself afterward as he sought to defend the indefensible.
A 59-point effort on offense never hinged on one in-game Bears decision by Johnson or defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, but he did make one huge decision and it seems the right one based on results from the win. Then again, he didn't have much choice at the point he made it.
The decision was moving forward with Braxton Jones as starting left tackle as Ozzy Trapilo's replacement. They really made it in the offseason but there was plenty of time for Jones to lose the position. He didn't. His competition wasn't exactly devastating, and they eventually cut Kiran Amegadjie and Jedrick Wills. Neither is on a 53-man roster elsewhere, Amegadjie landing on the Eagles practice squad and Wills on Buffalo's. They also even gave Theo Benedet a quick glance at the end of preseason.
They could have traded for another tackle but they went with Jones and trusted the work he did in rehab and in the offseason with former Saints tackle Terron Armstead.
How did it work out for them?
In Week 1, the decisive factor in the game was the Bears' running game. Everyone will look at the pinpoint Caleb Williams pass to Cole Kmet or one to Jahdae Walker for touchdowns, but the Bears ran the ball for more yards than anyone in the NFL and rank No. 1 in rushing EPA.
"I thought Caleb came out pretty hot in this game but I think really, when you look at the stat sheet, the story of the game ended up being the rushing," Johnson said afterward. "And, so, offensive line, shout out to them. But it was collective with the tight ends. The receivers were blocking their tails off as well. And ‘Swifty’ (D’Andre Swift) and (Kyle) Monongai both were able to do a great job there. Caleb added quite a bit with his feet also."
Jones didn't exactly shine in the view of Pro Football Focus as a pass blocker in the game, although he was sufficient by not allowing a sack and only one hurry. The Bears would take that every week from him that they have him out there.
Where Braxton Jones ranked in run-block win rate
However, Jones ranked No. 1 in the NFL for Week 1 in ESPN's run-block win rate for tackles, at least for those who blocked a minimum of 14 running plays. Mike McGlinchey actually came out one spot ahead of Jones overall, but he only blocked 13 runs. The Broncos were behind and had to pass all game.
Jones was 20-for-21 at wins while blocking running plays, said ESPN. He was at 95%.
Going forward this means the Bears might have someone in place who they can believe will do a reasonable job of getting runs blocked. It's critical because Johnson's offense revolves around the run and play-action. They need someone dependable in this regard.
As for how this impacts the future, nothing is ever certain in the NFL. He could struggle against Minnesota, but at least for the opener the decision was vital.
Eventually, they might have Trapilo healthy and ready to go as starter again, but for now the decision to use Jones as winner of the tackle battle helped win the one game over Carolina because he got the job done as a run blocker and it was run blocking that determined who won the game.
Jones even came up with an injury in the game but was fine and quickly returned.
It won't be as easy going forward because not all defenses will struggle to stop the run, but it could prove to be only a stop-gap decision. This depends on Trapilo's continued rehab and Jones' continued ability to at least block well in the running game.
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Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.