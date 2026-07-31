The Good and Not So Good From Day 3 of Chicago Bears Training Camp

The Chicago Bears took part in their third practice of training camp on Friday and it was another strong day for the offense.

Caleb Williams and Co. continue to look like the better side of the ball for the Bears, although the defense did provide a better showing than Day 2, which was a terrible day for the unit.

Some players also addressed the media after practice, including Darnell Wright, who touched on his contract situation with what were positive comments.

We'll go over the performances of the offense and defense and much more as we go through the most notable nuggets from Bears beat writers who were on the ground at practice.

MORE: Past practice recaps - Day 1 | Day 2

The Good

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Another competitor at left tackle

More competition is always a good thing, especially for such an important position like left tackle. For the second straight day, Chicago gave someone other than Braxton Jones a look.

Zack Pearson of Bear Report noted that Kiran Amegadjie was the first man up at left tackle with the ones when the Bears began the team period. These are the first known first-team reps of the offseason for the 2024 third-rounder.

Taking it a step further, CHGO Sports' Adam Jahns reported that Amegadjie saw more reps with the first team than both Jones and Jedrick Wills.

Amegadjie now joins Jones and Wills as the players who have seen first-team reps at left tackle in training camp. Before camp, Jones was the only one to work with the first team.

We wouldn't necessarily take this as a bad sign for Jones but rather the Bears staying true to their promise for competition.

Unfortunately for Amegadjie, he didn't make the most of his opportunity. You can read more on that in the not-so-good section below.

Strong days for Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent

An interception for Williams not withstanding, both he and Bagent looked very good on Friday.

"Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent stole the show. They were in command, deadly accurate and anticipated routes so well," FOX 32 News' Chris Kwiecinski wrote.

"It’s hard to not be really encouraged by what the QBs have done so far in camp," he added.

Williams flashed his strong connection with Colston Loveland and Rome Odunze, which is crucial because of how important they are for the Bears' offense in 2026.

"Caleb Williams connection with Colston Loveland and Rome Odunze shined today. Back-to-back deep ball receptions in the first 11 on 11. Odunze bobbled a ball and hauled it in with one hand during a move the ball period," ESPN's Courtney Cronin wrote.

Williams capped off his day with a touchdown drive in the end-of-half two-minute drill. Loveland was the recipient of the score.

Bagent completed two big plays with Jahdae Walker, who is finally making some noise at camp. Maurice Alexander also reeled one in from Bagent, who is putting together a strong camp and looks firmly in control of the QB2 job.

A better day for the defense

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Day 2 was a rough one for the Bears' defense, but Day 3 saw a better showing from the unit.

Jaylon Johnson managed to secure the first training camp interception off Williams, who has otherwise been very sharp over three practices.

Chicago's defense notched a total of three sacks, with Austin Booker, Montez Sweat and Gervon Dexter all getting home.

The defense also "had the upper hand in the first red zone period, which is where Sweat's and Booker's sacks happened, Cronin said.

The offense still won the day overall, but with how bad things were for the defense on Thursday, we'll take small victories at this point.

Good news from Darnell Wright

Wright had two pieces of good news on Friday, the first of which had to do with Caleb Williams.

"He is leaps and bounds better than he was even in OTA's," Wright said of his quarterback.

Wright also addressed his contract situation and sounded positive about it.

"I’ll be on the Bears for a long time. It doesn’t really matter to me (when it gets done)," he said.

The Not so Good

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Monangai absent again

Monangai sat out a second straight practice on Friday. It remains unclear what Monangai is dealing with because no update was provided before the session.

With Monangai sidelined, the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs noted that it was Salvon Ahmed who stepped into his place behind D'Andre Swift, which is important to note for the RB3 battle.

As far as the rest of the team is concerned, the rest of the players not on injury lists were present and there were no new injuries reported during practice.

Kiran Amegadjie gets beat twice

Austin Booker beat Amegadjie twice while he was getting his first-team reps during the session, once when team period started and another time during the red-zone period, Pearson reported.

Safe to say, Amegadjie didn't help his cause in his quest to earn the starting left tackle job.