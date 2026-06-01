The Myles Garrett Trade Just Made the Bears' Edge-Rush Gamble Harder to Defend

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly finalizing a trade with the Cleveland Browns for superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett and that's going to be a hard one for Chicago Bears fans to stomach.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report that the trade will involve at least Jared Verse, a 2027 first-rounder, and more draft compensation.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry met with reporters just after news of the trade broke and wouldn't confirm the trade. However, he did say talks with the Rams are happening.

Whatever the case may be, this is going to be a tough pill for Bears fans to swallow, and for multiple reasons.

Why Garrett trade should make Bears fans sick

Chicago Bears fans. | David Banks-Imagn Images

The first reason is that Garrett was actually attainable and the Bears have a desperate need for more edge rusher help.

Hey, it probably doesn't happen, but it would have been nice to at least see the Bears try and make a move for Garrett, who would've instantly improved Chicago's ailing pass-rush and Super Bowl chances overall.

Another reason to be sick about this is because Bears fans are seeing a contending team pull out all the stops to put itself in position to win a Super Bowl.

Adding to that, the Rams knocked off the Bears in the playoffs last season and if the Bears a deep run in the postseason in 2026, the Rams are likely to be there again.

Meanwhile, the Bears have done nothing to improve what is one of the most important positions on a football field.

Instead, Chicago really plans on relying on a group that includes two guys who are coming off significant injuries and tallied one sack combined last season in Shemar Turner and Dayo Odeyingbo, and an unproven Austin Booker.

It was already frustrating enough to know this is the Bears' grand plan to fix a pass-rush that finished tied for the seventh-fewest sacks in the NFL last season, but now that we're seeing Garrett going to the Rams, it only makes Chicago's approach more infuriating.