The Winners and Losers from Chicago Bears' Trade for Jeffery Simmons

In the long term, the Bears anticipate their trade for Jeffery Simmons means a better pass rush and better run defense this year as they try to win a Super Bowl.



It means so much more.



Like with any wins, losses, drafts or signings in the NFL, there are winners and losers with trades.



Here are the winners and losers on this Bears roster following the shocking trade for Simmons. In some cases, both winning and losing comes in varying degrees.



Jeffery Simmons swipes the hands aways & gets the strip sack. Have a pass rush plan! #passrush #titans pic.twitter.com/nsq3um2ZtJ — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) September 15, 2022

Winners



Dennis Allen



The Bears defensive coordinator now no longer needs to gamble as much to get a pass rush. Gambling less lets them play more coverage, doesn't put the defense at risk and can help prevent some of the big plays the defense has been allowing. Make no mistake, they are allowing too many big plays. Through Week 7, the Bears are allowing the most yards per play in the NFL despite being ninth in points allowed and eighth in yards allowed. It all says they give up too many big plays by gambling too much with young players in their secondary and by blitzing more often than they'd like. The real cynics could point out how Allen could also be a loser with this move. If they can't begin to stop teams at a better rate and they have talent like Simmons, Sweat and Devin Bush, maybe what they need is another defensive coordinator. But that's a discussion for another offseason.



Dennis Allen might not get much sleep this week as the Bears defense prepares to face the Seahawks.@paytonsun wonders, "How in the heck are they going to stop Jaxon Smith-Njigba?" pic.twitter.com/jflMjtTwHG — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) October 26, 2026

Jaylon Johnson



Some of his team-high seven missed tackles or his completions allowed when targeted resulted from being out of position while playing too much man-to-man or playing zone with fewer defenders as the Bears blitz. A faster interior pass rush lets DBs be in the position they need to be in order to face the quarterback and knock down or intercept passes.



Jaylon Johnson is completely cooked pic.twitter.com/bLxY5QCkrZ — Second City Corey (@MoneyLeagueFB) October 23, 2026

T.J. Edwards



The defensive linemen protect the linebackers. Edwards has both is health and his production to consider. He's second on the team in missed tackles and with Simmons getting into backfields to break up runs, the role of the linebackers become so much simpler. Also, it becomes more difficult for quarterbacks to play pitch and catch on short drops with receivers under the coverage when they know they could have a good pass rusher at defensive tackle charging at their faces.



Montez Sweat



With Sweat there is always the concern of double teams. There better be no more talk of this. The double teams probably will come at Simmons now, although that's somewhat difficult to do because Simmons tended to play in numerous positions on the defensive front. In theory, his frees up Sweat to operate one on one or with a back providing assistance. His sack total should increase.



Long term, though, it's not accurate to put Sweat on a list of winners. His PED suspension didn't help his cause and made it so his contract guarantees are gone. The Bears can more easily dispose of his contract through trade or by cutting him.

Jeffrey Simmons and Montez Sweat reunited pic.twitter.com/GQ9rIm2TaR — TonyThePodBoss (@TonythePodBoss) October 29, 2026

Also, there was that quote by Ben Johnson on Tuesday during his press conference at Halas Hall while talking about the PED suspension and Sweat's production.



"I think he's been kind of a steady Eddie guy for us through these first five games with him," Johnson said.



They don't pay guys $25 million to be steady Eddie. They pay this much to big-impact players. Now that they'll be on the hook for the remainder of the $105 million, three-year extension the Titans gave to Simmons, look for steady Eddie to be squeezed out of Chicago after this season barring some type of spectacular finish to the year.



Ben Johnson



No longer does he need to gamble on fourth down all the time because he can rest comfortably knowing they have the ability to stop people on defense. Then again, it might encourage him to gamble all the more. A gambler gambles.

Ryan Poles

Everyone can stop piling on after he pulled off yet another daring trade no one expected. If if flops, the penalty will be severe, though. At least he won't have as much work to do starting the next two drafts. He might even find a way to use Simmons on offense. The Titans did this.

Jeffrey Simmons has offensive touchdowns in 3 of his last 4 seasons.



Ben Johnson: pic.twitter.com/wum0Ls3vMg — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) October 29, 2026

Mike Borgonzi

He was near tears at the press conference in Nashville regarding the departure of Simmons to Chicago, but he needs to look at the bright side. He gets two first-round draft picks the next two years and a fourth next year that he wouldn't have had. It's alot to pay for one player who isn't a quarterback or edge rusher.

Mike Borgonzi said Jeffery Simmons didn't want to leave and was surprised by the trade. pic.twitter.com/dC4b3ZaiUP — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 29, 2026

Losers



Grady Jarrett



They brought in Jarrett with the anticipation he could do what Simmons does. He has been better than last year, but still not a dominant force and his. They can save $13.5 million with only a $4 million cap hit next year by cutting or trading Jarrett. Essentially, Jarrett has been given the remainder of this season to try and win that Super Bowl in Chicago. Otherwise, they'd be paying him $17.5 million next year to be a No. 2 defensive tackle or even No. 3. That's not happening.



Jamree Kromah



His moment in the sun was against the Patriots. They already released him after making the trade in order to make room for Simmons. Expect him to resurface on the practice squad or someone else's roster if they claim him off waivers.



Jayden Loving



The undrafted rookie from Wake Forest no longer figures to get onto the field at some point this season, unless they have injuries. He's still on the 53-man roster but hasn't been active for a game. The Bears are protecting him from prying hands by keeping him off the practice squad, but they may no longer be able to hold the 53-man roster spot for him.



Jayden Loving collapses the pocket up the middle to pressure Shedeur Sanders and force the bad throw



Beanie Bishop is there with the INT and the #Bears are in full control rn pic.twitter.com/OZ3Okzfu9r — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) August 15, 2026

Jordan van den Berg



Their sixth-round rookie has been on the field 72 plays and has only one tackle. He also has been on for 28 special teams plays. The benefit for having him active and ready is how he can learn from the veterans around him while playing a little. Now his playing time will be cut greatly and who knows if he'll even be on the 53-man roster?



Neville Gallimore



The veteran defensive tackle has been on for only 34% of plays. With another tackle added, those plays need to come at someone's expense. It's easy to wonder if he'll be part of their plans going forward.



Jordan Love gets sacked for the 5th time.



What is happening?! pic.twitter.com/HtuAB340NJ — Football Crave (@FootballCravee) August 22, 2026

Jordan Love and Jared Goff



These two pocket passers in the NFC North are going to need to worry about the interior rush from one of the game's best at this. Neither one is particular effective moving outside to throw and when the interior rush is in their face they're going to be more likely to throw it up for grabs.



OMG. This is a terrible trade for the Bears. Why do teams do this? DT is not a premium position even. Plus he's 29 and he's making $100 million guaranteed through 2028. Where is the surplus value here. A+ for the Titans; D-minus for the Bears. https://t.co/zgLuJlc0Jy — Michael Salfino (@MichaelSalfino) October 29, 2026