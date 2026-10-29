Bears Release Fan-Favorite Defender After Blockbuster Jeffery Simmons Trade

The Chicago Bears shocked the NFL world on Thursday morning by pulling off a blockbuster trade for Jeffery Simmons. They acquired the superstar defensive tackle in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, sending their next two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick in 2027 to Tennessee in exchange for Simmons and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

This trade represents a seismic shift in the NFC's pecking order, and the Bears suddenly look like the team that's most likely to represent the conference in the Super Bowl. Unfortunately for one player, the Bears needed to release somebody to clear up room on the active roster for Simmons, and that player was fan-favorite defensive end Jamree Kromah. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Bears released Kromah on Thursday afternoon.

Jamree Kromah made a name for himself in the preseason

Chicago Bears DE Jamree Kromah stretches prior to a preseason game. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I confess to feeling a fair amount of shock by this move. Kromah had himself a fantastic summer with the Bears this year, especially in Chicago's preseason Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns. In that game, Kromah registered six total tackles, three for a loss, two sacks, two QB hits, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He put up another big showing in the Bears' preseason Week 3 win over the Titans.

Though he didn't make the final roster, Kromah did eventually get called up to play in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons and four days later against the New England Patriots. He picked up two tackles in just 27 snaps across those two games and looked every bit like a solid rotational edge rusher. That's a big deal considering how much emphasis general manager Ryan Poles has placed on the importance of having 'waves of pass rushers' to send at quarterbacks.

Of course, Kromah's release may have been inevitable at some point this season, whether the Bears traded for Simmons or not. Ben Johnson's vague injury update on Wednesday not withstanding, the Bears could be getting safety Coby Bryant back by mid-December, at which point they'll have to open up a roster spot. Kromah would likely have been the option to release at that point, but he's already off the roster.

The Bottom Line

Chicago Bears DE Jamree Kromah makes a tackle in a game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it's exciting to see the Bears swing for the fences with a blockbuster trade, it's a bittersweet moment to see a hard-working, fan-favorite player get shown the door. Kromah has shown intriguing upside during his limited time on the field, and he may have a long career as a rotational pass rusher ahead of him, whether that's in Chicago or elsewhere.