The Most Important Chicago Bears Extension Candidate Entering Training Camp

As the Chicago Bears' 2023 draft class enters its fourth season in the NFL, players from that group are now extension eligible, and at least one of those players is a no-brainer to keep for the long haul.

Of the 10 players the Bears drafted that year, six are still on the roster going into training camp: Darnell Wright, Gervon Dexter, Tyrique Stevenson, Roschon Johnson, Noah Sewell and Terell Smith.

And, of those six, only one is a strong candidate to get a new deal from the Bears, which could come as soon as this week before training camp kicks off.

Bears should extend Darnell Wright

This one is easy: Darnell Wright is the only player from the 2023 class the Bears desperately need to give a contract extension to.

Wright has developed into one of the better right tackles in the league over his three seasons, and that was further cemented in 2025, when Wright received his first All-Pro nod (second team).

Wright posted the sixth-best run-blocking grade (85.6) among tackles in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He was also ranked 29th in pass-blocking grade (74.3) and gave up three sacks and just 19 pressures in 16 games.

And he did all of that while playing through a torn UCL in his elbow.

"He just continues to get better," head coach Ben Johnson said of Wright. "When you watch us on offense, we're certainly a little bit more right-handed than left-handed, and that is with him in mind.

"I think he's one of those tackles that's a powerful player and can displace guys off the line of scrimmage."

ESPN's Courtney Cronin reported that the Bears "would like to get an extension done" with Wright before the start of training camp, which begins on July 28 when veterans report.

While the Bears picked up Wright's fifth-year option, which gives them another year to get it done, Chicago would be wise to get something done sooner rather than later because Wright may become more expensive if other tackle deals get done in the meantime.